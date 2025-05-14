Carpentersville purchases former Kohl’s building at Spring Hill Mall for $2 million

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Carpentersville has acquired the shuttered Kohl’s at Spring Hill Mall. The village bought the building for $2 million.

Carpentersville made the last purchase at Spring Hill Mall on Tuesday, agreeing to buy the former Kohl’s building for $2 million.

The village board voted unanimously to buy the property without any discussion from the trustees.

Kohl’s, which closed in April, was the last available property at the mall. West Dundee purchased the remainder of the property, including portions within the Carpentersville village limits, for $10.25 million.

“While the village has generally abided by the policy of not becoming an investor in commercial property, the Kohl’s location is integral to the village’s ongoing interest in the area,” Village Attorney Brad Stewart wrote in a memo to trustees.

West Dundee Village Manager Joe Cavallaro said the village offered to pay more than $2.1 million to buy the Kohl’s building. But it was rejected in favor of Carpentersville’s bid.

According to Stewart’s memo, Kohl’s accepted Carpentersville’s offer because of the village’s “unwavering support” for Kohl’s and its efforts to keep the store at its current location.

West Dundee began buying up portions of the mall in 2023, starting with the purchase of Sears for $1.25 million and Macy’s for $2 million. In another deal that closed in 2024, the village paid $7 million to buy the core of the mall and the former Carson Pirie Scott store.

Most of the mall sits within West Dundee, but about 20% of the mall — including Kohl’s and the former Carson’s store — is in Carpentersville, making West Dundee landowners in both towns.

West Dundee officials have said that purchasing the mall was the only option to redevelop the property into a mixed-use development including residential, retail, and entertainment.

The village has long expressed concern about “potential bad reuses” of the property if redevelopment consisted of reusing the existing mall property.

Carpentersville Village President John Skillman previously said the village had no interest in buying mall property. However, he said he has heard from developers interested in the Kohl’s property, adding that potential uses include sports fields or a grocery store.

“The acquisition of the Kohl’s property provides significant opportunities for our village to identify meaningful development in the Spring Hill area, consistent with our comprehensive plan and future planning and development opportunities, and expansion of our public infrastructure,” Stewart’s memo continued. “It may also present an opportunity to collaborate with West Dundee for potential development that might involve parcels in both municipalities.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A construction worker looks out of an upper window of the former Macy's department store at Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee. Demolition of part of the mall is expected to begin in May.

On Tuesday, Cavallaro said West Dundee has not yet received approval for a demolition permit requested four months ago for portions of the mall within Carpentersville limits.

Skillman said the village couldn’t grant a permit without knowing what would happen with the Kohl’s building but is interested in working with West Dundee.

Cavallaro said Carpentersville’s purchase of the Kohl’s store will not change West Dundee’s efforts to reimagine the mall property. The village expects to start demolition on the portion of the mall within West Dundee’s limits later in May.