advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Police: Elgin man charged in 4 felonies after firing gun

Posted May 14, 2025 8:16 pm
By Holden Green

An Elgin man was charged with several felonies after shooting a gun in Elgin early Tuesday morning.

The man, Malachi Y. Snipes, 19, shot the gun on the 100 block of S. Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 a.m. on May 13, before entering a nearby car, according to a release from the Elgin Police Department.

Responding officers pulled over the car and took several people within it into custody for further investigation, including Snipes, police said. Officers also found a firearm in the vehicle.

After investigation, Snipes was charged with four felonies; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification card, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Snipes was released on pre-trial conditions in this case, but remains detained as part of a separate case. Snipes is next due in court in relation to this case on May 15.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Elgin News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company