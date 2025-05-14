Police: Elgin man charged in 4 felonies after firing gun

An Elgin man was charged with several felonies after shooting a gun in Elgin early Tuesday morning.

The man, Malachi Y. Snipes, 19, shot the gun on the 100 block of S. Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 a.m. on May 13, before entering a nearby car, according to a release from the Elgin Police Department.

Responding officers pulled over the car and took several people within it into custody for further investigation, including Snipes, police said. Officers also found a firearm in the vehicle.

After investigation, Snipes was charged with four felonies; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification card, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Snipes was released on pre-trial conditions in this case, but remains detained as part of a separate case. Snipes is next due in court in relation to this case on May 15.