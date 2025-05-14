Four people taken the hospital after head-on crash in Hampshire

Emergency crews responded to a crash near Route 72 and Engel Road in Hampshire Township on Wednesday, May 14. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Four people were taken to the hospital after a serious car crash in Hampshire on Wednesday, officials said.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 72 near its intersection with New Lebanon Road just before 4 p.m., according to a statement from the Hampshire Fire Protection District. Two cars were involved in a head-on collision on the road that resulted in heavy damage and trapped victims in both vehicles.

One victim was flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with critical injuries. Two victims were transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries. The fourth victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in Dekalb in unknown condition.

Route 72 was closed during the fire department response to the crash, and the event remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Hampshire crews were assisted by crews from Pingree Grove, Burlington, Genoa and Huntley.