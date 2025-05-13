Five things to know for your Memorial Day great escape

The first official long weekend of summer is arriving soon. Here are five things to know about airport crowds, gas prices and road conditions during the Memorial Day holiday, according to AAA.

How many will be traveling?

Travelers walk to gates after passing through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport. Memorial Day marks the kickoff of summer vacation season. AP

Nationwide, AAA predicts 45.1 million Americans will escape, not only 1.4 million more than in 2024, but topping the record set in 2005.

In Illinois, 2.1 million residents will sally forth between May 22 and May 26, representing an increase of 50,000 from last year.

“Despite economic uncertainty and global challenges, travel remains a priority for Americans, with millions eager to make memories,” AAA Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas said Tuesday.

Will airports be crowded?

Yes. AAA expects 3.61 million travelers will grab flights over the holiday, which rose by nearly 2% from 2024 and is 12% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Also up is the cost of flights, averaging about $850 for a domestic round-trip, or 2% more than last year.

And, flyers should remember that REAL ID enforcement has begun, although it’s a soft landing.

Adult passengers boarding domestic flights are required to have REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, or passports. Those without should bring other documentation and can expect delays at security checkpoints.

How much will gas cost?

Not so bad, AAA predicts. In the Chicago metro region, a gallon of regular is averaging $3.53 compared to $4.15 a year ago.

However, “as summer unofficially begins and travel demand picks up, there’s a chance that pump prices will edge upward,” AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart said. “Historically, gas prices tend to peak in the spring or summer before gradually easing as schools reopen in the fall.”

What about traffic?

If you don’t want your getaway to reach a screeching halt upon hitting the highway, traffic experts INRIX advise embarking in the morning, ideally before noon on May 22. Coming home on May 26, the worst congestion will occur between 4 and 7 p.m. in metro areas.

How much is gas outside of Illinois?

Those with a Wisconsin rendezvous will be pleasantly surprised with a state average of $2.91 for a gallon of regular as of Tuesday. Iowa is even better at $2.89, AAA reports.

And if you’re going to the Wolverine State, Michigan comes in around $3.17, while Hoosiers are paying $3.05.