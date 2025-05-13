Density, height among issues for proposed 91-unit apartment building in downtown Libertyville

A proposal to redevelop property near the Metra station in downtown Libertyville with 91 apartments has been recommended for approval will be discussed by the village board Tuesday. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

Pushback is expected Tuesday when the Libertyville village board considers an important step for a proposed redevelopment near the downtown Metra station.

Board members will consider a report from the advisory plan commission recommending approval, with conditions, for a four-story, 91-unit apartment building north of Lake Street at Brainerd Avenue.

A large public turnout expected for the board meeting prompted the village to move the 7 p.m. session to the Libertyville Civic Center 135 W. Church St.

Opponents of the project, who started a change.org petition and a Facebook group for “thoughtful, community-focused development,” say they’re concerned about the proposed building height, its number of units, its impact on parking and other issues.

Developers say it would not burden existing public facilities and fills a demand for rental housing downtown. It also would bring new life to a property “that has not been operating at its highest and best use for a very long time.”

Known as the Suydam property. the site is an L-shape parcel with frontage on Lake Street, Brainerd Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue, wrapping around the Metra station.

Developer Libertyville Land LLC, which has a contract to purchase the property, sought village feedback on the plan in April 2024 and subsequently presented it to the plan commission Jan. 27 and March 31.

The proposal seeks board approval for deviation from village code involving building height, parking and other considerations. Among the deviations, Libertyville Land LLC wants to build a 4-story, 65-foot tall building with apartments on the first floor, while code allows a 3-story, 45-foot structure with commercial uses only on the first floor. Parking rules call for 169 spaces while the proposal envisions 114.

What is known as the Suydam property wraps around the Metra station in downtown Libertyville. A redevelopment proposal includes a 91-unit apartment building. Courtesy of Libertyville

The plan commission voted 6-1 to recommend the proposal. If the village board accepts the report, an ordinance will be prepared for official action at a future board meeting.