ICC hearings underway on Barrington railroad crossing pedestrian safety gates

Hearings are underway on a petition for pedestrian safety gates at the Barrington Union Pacific railroad crossing, including this one at Hough Street, where 17-year-old Marin Lacson was killed.

The Illinois Commerce Commission has initiated hearings on a petition to install pedestrian safety gates at Union Pacific railroad crossings in Barrington.

The first hearing was held virtually Thursday on the joint petition by the village of Barrington and the Illinois Department of Transportation to provide gates at the Hough Street, Main and Cook Street and Hillside Avenue rail crossings.

The Hough Street crossing was where a train struck and killed 17-year-old Barrington High School student Marin Lacson while she was on her way to school on Jan. 25, 2024.

The petition was filed March 28.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge ordered the Illinois Commerce Commission to prepare a draft interim order allowing the commission to release $1.15 million in funds it granted in March 2024 to the village.

The released funds will be used to reimburse the village for the engineering work and contract documents needed for the installation, which will be built by the Union Pacific Railroad. Remaining funds will be used for construction.

“Right now, we can’t utilize those funds until this interim order is approved,” said Deputy Village Manager Marie Hansen.

The village has been working with the engineering, planning and design firm Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc.

The judge also directed interested parties to coordinate a diagnostic meeting at the crossings that was requested by Union Pacific. Interested parties include representatives from the state, the village and the commerce commission.

A diagnostic meeting is a site meeting in which the Union Pacific will evaluate conditions at the grade crossing to make determinations or recommendations regarding the proposed safety improvements.

Hansen said Union Pacific noted conceptual support for the installation of pedestrian gates at those locations.

Another hearing is set for early June.