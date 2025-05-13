Change at the top; Moran takes the reins in Barrington from Darch

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Barrington Village President Karen Darch presides over her last meeting Monday night.

For the first time in 20 years, Barrington saw a new face leading the village board.

Mike Moran was sworn in Monday as Barrington's new village president, succeeding Karen Darch who stepped down after 20 years in the position. Prior to that, she spent 10 years as trustee.

Incumbent trustees Jennifer Wondrasek and Todd Sholeen also began their new terms, while newly elected Trustee Lauren Klauer and Village Clerk Jim Dillon took their oaths.

In his first address, Moran paid tribute to what he called Darch's lasting legacy: “Karen has led with vision, strength, and unwavering commitment to the people of Barrington.”

Saying sitting in her chair was “weird,” Moran humbly acknowledged the transition from Darch's “encyclopedic knowledge” to his own “slightly steeper learning curve.”

But he pledged to learn, listen and work with everyone.

The meeting also marked Village Clerk Tony Ciganek’s departure after eight years of service.

A proclamation detailed Darch's extensive accomplishments, including establishing the Barrington White House as a community center, redeveloping the Barrington Village Center, the development of the Shops at Flint Creek and Cook Street Plaza and the Golden Triangle, improving road intersections, instituting home rule and commencing the Route 14 grade separation project.

“You have led with grace and class, and everyone that has crossed your path is better for it,” Village Manager Scott Anderson said of Darch.

In her final remarks, Darch thanked her family, community, staff and the board, expressing confidence in the village's future leadership.

“I know that in the future, there will be hard decisions and there will be joyous moments ahead for the village board, for the president and the clerk, but I know you will do well,” she said.

She also quoted Ed Wehmer, former CEO of Wintrust about leadership, saying, “Take the blame, share the fame, avoid the shame and enjoy the game.”

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mike Moran takes the oath of office as Barrington's first new village president in 20 years.