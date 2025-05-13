New Arlington Heights mayor taps election opponent as his second-in-command

Tom Schwingbeck

Arlington Heights trustees Monday endorsed new Mayor Jim Tinaglia’s recommendation of Trustee Tom Schwingbeck to serve as president pro tem for the next two years.

Schwingbeck, a village trustee since 2019, finished second in the April 1 mayor’s race that also included Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jon Ridler.

“Tom has been a wonderful trustee for a number of years now, and with everything as it went in the election, he was a fantastic candidate, and I think the community wholeheartedly would endorse Tom helping out to the next level on this board,” Tinaglia said.

The president pro tem — appointed every two years in May following municipal elections — fills in for the mayor at meetings, ribbon cuttings and community events.

Trustee Robin LaBedz, who was president pro tem the last four years under former Mayor Tom Hayes, made the motion at a committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night that the village board concur with Tinaglia’s selection of Schwingbeck. It passed 8-0.

“I know you will do a great job, and I will probably have a few fewer emails in my inbox from various places. You’re welcome to them,” LaBedz joked.

LaBedz endorsed Schwingbeck in the mayoral election, while Tinaglia was backed by Hayes. But the election was largely cordial.

Schwingbeck, a trustee since 2019 and four-year member of the zoning board of appeals before that, is a metallurgical engineer and resident since 1988. He has two years remaining on his trustee term.

“Thank you, mayor, and I really appreciate the vote of confidence from the rest of the board,” he said.