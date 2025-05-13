Things to do May 16-22: Long Grove Chocolate Fest, Bill Bellamy, Car Fun on 21 and more

Chocolate treats await at this weekend's Long Grove Chocolate Festival. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Starts Before Friday

“Hadestown”: 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, May 13-15; 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17; and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. The Tony Award-winning musical intertwines the mythical tales of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. For ticket prices, see broadwayinchicago.com/shows/hadestown.

“School of Rock”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 15-16; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Musical based on the hit movie. $27. nbparks.org.

“A Jukebox for the Algonquin”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 15-17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. The residents of Placid Pines Senior Care Center really want a jukebox for their recreation room and hatch a plot to come up with the money to buy one. $45. citadeltheatre.org.

Nick Di Paolo: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15, and 7:15 p.m. Friday, May 16, at Zanies Comedy Night Club, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. Standup comedy. $35-$60. rosemont.zanies.com.

Friday, May 16

Anime Central: All-day event; dealers room hours: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Anime convention with an exhibit hall, a video game room, concerts, dances, educational panels and workshops, screenings, autograph sessions and more. Registration opens at 9 a.m. each day. Single day tickets are $55 Friday or Saturday and $45 Sunday. acen.org.

Aurora Greek Fest: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Ave., Aurora. Greek entrées and pastries and live music from a Greek band in the beer garden. Free. auroragreekfest.com.

Festivalgoers compete in a pie-eating contest at a previous Long Grove Chocolate Fest. This year's event takes place Friday through Sunday, May 16-18, in downtown Long Grove. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Long Grove Chocolate Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, May 16; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 17; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 18, near 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Chocolate goodies, chocolate-infused drinks, specialty menu items at restaurants and food booths, live music, carnival rides, games and more. Headliners include Without U2 at 9 p.m. Friday; Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Heartache Tonight: Tribute to The Eagles at 4 p.m. Sunday. $7, free for kids 12 and younger. longgrove.org.

Autograph and Sports Card Show: 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 16; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 17; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Sports card vendors, plus guest athletes will be on hand for autographs. $5 for Friday, $10 Saturday or Sunday. gtsportsshows.com.

Chicago Horror Film Festival: 5 p.m. Friday, May 16, to midnight Saturday, May 17; 11 a.m. Saturday, May 17, to 1 a.m. Sunday, May 18; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. See a selection of horror films from around the world, including indie masterpieces and major releases. Price for passes vary by day; three-day passes start at $68.99. chicagohorrorfilmfest.com.

“Sesame Street Live! Say Hello!”: 6 p.m. Friday, May 16, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Kids can sing, dance and play alongside “Sesame Street” friends while they follow Elmo’s puppy, Tango, in a fun game of hide and seek. $35-$55. geneseetheatre.com.

Acapella on the Square: 7 p.m. Friday, May 16, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. The Woodstock High School Jazz Choir and Madrigal Singers perform a selection of a cappella performances. $12, $7 for students. woodstockoperahouse.com.

The Ballet Box Recital: 7 p.m. Friday, May 16, at The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $16 in advance, $22 at the door. elginil.gov.

Comedian Bill Bellamy will perform Friday through Sunday, May 16-18, at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg. AP, Aug. 15, 2023

Bill Bellamy: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Comedy. $35-$50. improv.com/chicago.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” in Concert: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Watch the movie in high-definition on a giant screen while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ score. $85-$250. cso.org.

Natalie Cuomo & Dan LaMorte: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Individual comedy sets by Cuomo and LaMorte, then each show closes with a combo set. $31.99. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

The New Deal Swing Trio: 7 p.m. Friday, May 16, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Swing jazz. Free. wilmette.libnet.info.

Trinity Irish Dance Company: 7-11 p.m. Friday, May 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17; and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago. The Trinity Irish Dance Company kicks off its 35th anniversary season with an opening-night gala. Performances include the world premiere of “The Sash,” choreographed by Trinity Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard, Associate Artistic Director and dancer Chelsea Hoy and guest contemporary choreographer Stephanie Martinez, founder and artistic director of Chicago’s PARA.MAR Dance Theatre. $275 for Friday performance and gala, other performances $40-$80. trinityirishdancecompany.com.

COD Jazz/Pop Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 16, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Led by director Matt Shevitz, the concert features jazz, ranging from classic to contemporary, plus instrumental and vocal. $7. atthemac.org.

Humor in Music: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 16, in Pick-Staiger Concert Hall, 50 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston. Witty and whimsical selections by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin and Stravi performed by pianist Jeffrey Siegel. $40, $15 for students. planitpurple.northwestern.edu.

“Miss Holmes Returns”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Elmhurst History Museum’s Education Center, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. GreenMan Theatre’s staged reading based on Arthur Conan Doyle characters. greenmantheatre.org.

“The Value of Moscow”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., 8th floor, Elgin. Elgin Theatre Company presents the Chicago-area premiere of Amy Dellagiarino’s modern dark comedy about three sisters who are forced to move into a crumbling New York City apartment together in an attempt to rebuild their own crumbling lives. $23-$25. elgin-theatre.org.

Bob Seger Tribute: 8 p.m. Friday, May 16, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Soundtracks of a Generation’s Bob Seger Tribute Band featuring Whalen as Seger. Tickets start at $44. rauecenter.org.

Saturday, May 17

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 25, at Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Midwest Bonsai Society Spring Show & Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Hundreds of bonsai specimens will be on display or for sale. Free demonstrations and lectures as well as workshops for a fee. Garden admission: $12.95-$20.95. chicagobotanic.org.

North Suburban Quilters Guild’s biannual quilt show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18, in the Lindner Fitness Center at Judson University, 1151 N. State St., Elgin. With the theme “Little Bits of Whimsy,” the show features over 200 quilts from artists across the region, and a marketplace of quilt supplies and fabrics, a boutique of handcrafted items, raffle baskets, door prizes, scraps and a used book sale. $8; free for kids younger than 12. Free parking. nsqg.club.

Chicago Drum Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, at the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Featuring vintage, custom and new drum gear. $20; $10 for kids 5-12; two-day pass: $40; $20 for kids 5-12; $100 VIP pass with early access from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. chicagodrumshow2025.com.

Garden Party: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the corner of Williams and Brin in downtown Crystal Lake. Flower sale, native plants, craft fair, a ballet performance, face painting, live music and more. Free admission. downtowncl.org.

Naperville Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, at CityGate Centre, 2135 CityGate Lane, Naperville. Outdoor market with over 100 local and Midwest artisans, including food, fashion, home goods and art. Free. napervilleartisanmarket.com.

Pedalpalooza: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, across McHenry County. A fundraiser for Family Health Partnership Clinic. Join a scavenger hunt-type journey throughout the county at your pace. Start and finish wherever and whenever you like while stopping at participating establishments along the way. $35; $15 for kids 3-14. Register: pedalpalooza4fhpc.org.

Santa’s Village opening day: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at Santa's Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. The amusement park opens for the season with three new attractions. Tickets start at $38.99. santasvillagedundee.com.

Skokie Festival of Cultures: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, at Oakton Park, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Ethnic folk music and dance, food and beer, arts and crafts, a merchandise bazaar, cultural booths and displays. Free. skokieculturefest.org.

“Moosic” Fest and Fundraiser: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the Batavia Moose Lodge, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Performances by The Sociables, Magoo and the Intention and The Beaver Moon Band. Proceeds help support the children at Mooseheart Child City and School and other local charitable organizations. $15, $20 barbecued pulled pork meal. Free for kids 12 and younger. bataviamoose682.org.

Laura Wright and Finola Hughes: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Laura Wright and Finola Hughes, two superstars of daytime television, take the stage to talk all things “General Hospital” and answer questions. VIP tickets for $99 include a meet-and-greet after the show with limited autographs (one autograph per star) and photo ops. $45. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

“The Wedding Singer”: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Musical based on the hit movie. $18-$30. cuttinghall.org.

Chicago Ballet Arts Annual Concert: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 17, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the McGrath Family Performing Arts Center, 1100 Laramie Ave., Wilmette. This professionally produced performance celebrates dancers in Chicago Ballet Arts’ Pre-Professional Division. Tickets start at $13 for kids and $22 for adults. chicagoballetarts.org.

Lake Zurich Water Lantern Festival: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food trucks, music, activities and thousands of lanterns lighting up the night. $30.99-$57.99 waterlanternfestival.com.

A Blue-eyed Soul Session: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Derrick Procell performs the music of Joe Cocker and Van Morrison as well as his own. Tickets start at $33. Rauecenter.org.

Persistent Spring 2025: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Featuring works by the Claire Bataille Legacy Scholarship and 3rd Coast Contemporary Dance programs. $39. ruthpage.org.

Sinfonietta Bel Canto: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17, and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at St. Paul’s UCC, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. Featuring Ravel’s lyric fantasy opera “L’enfant et les sortileges.” $25, $22 for 65 and older, $8 for students. sinfoniettabelcanto.org.

DuPage Symphony’s “Mexican Montage”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Features works by Aaron Copland, living Mexican composer Arturo Márquez and others, plus Carlos Chávez’s Piano Concerto with Concert Artists Guild International Competition winner Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner. $5-$48. dupagesymphony.org.

“The Evolution of Joni Mitchell”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Lauren Fox presents the music and life of Joni Mitchell inspired by David Yaffe’s biography “Reckless Daughter.” $35-$45. woodstockoperahouse.com.

The Hiplet Ballerinas will perform Saturday, May 17, at The Auditorium in Chicago. Courtesy of The Auditorium

Hiplet Ballerinas: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at The Auditorium, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Fiery fusion of classical pointe technique, hip-hop and other dance styles. Tickets start at $39. auditoriumtheatre.org.

Simply Wally! The Man of Many Voices: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Wally Swiatly brings a talented quartet of sidemen for a performance that covers a wide range of musical eras, styles and influences. $30. norrisculturalarts.com.

Vocalist Wally Swiatly will perform Saturday, May 17, at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles. Courtesy of the Norris Cultural Arts Center

“Twelfth Night”: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, May 17 and 24; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18; and 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 23, at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., 3rd floor, Batavia. Albright Theatre Co.’s production of Shakespeare’s comic tale. $18-$23. albrighttheatre.com.

Little Feat: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at The Event Center at Rivers Casino Des Plaines, 3000 S. River Road, Des Plaines. An intimate performance with the band behind songs like “Dixie Chicken,” “Willing,” “Fat Man in the Bathtub” and “Spanish Moon.” Tickets start at $77.50. riverscasino.com.

Sunday, May 18

Spring Has SpRUNg 5K Fun Run: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 18, at Central School, 620 Greenwood Ave., Glencoe. Scenic walk/run around Glencoe. $15. glencoeschools.org.

Bark in the Park: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 18, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Features an agility course, photo booth and dog-friendly goodies, while supplies last. Adopt a dog from Heartland Animal Shelter. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Countryside Clays for Kids: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at St. Charles Sportsmen’s Club, 44W471 Keslinger Road, Elburn. Sporting clays, silent auction, raffles and lunch to support the children served by CASA Kane County. $125. casakanecounty.org.

2025 GLI Charity Carfest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at 1775 Glenview Road, Glenview. Exotic cars, entertainment, a balloon artist and face painting. Free admission for spectators. glicarshow.com.

“Community Roots”: Noon Sunday, May 18, at Churchville Schoolhouse, 3N784 Church Road, Bensenville. Visit the schoolhouse where local historian Jonathan Sebastian will discuss how early DuPage County settlers lived, worked, worshipped and were educated. $8. Register: elmhursthistory.org.

The annual Norwegian Constitution Day Parade in Park Ridge takes place Sunday, May 18. Courtesy of Perry Straw

Norwegian Constitution Day Parade: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Hodges Park, 101 S. Courtland, Park Ridge. Music, vendors, kids’ activities, dancing and more. Parade starts at 1 p.m. from Talcott and Cumberland to City Hall. Free. nnleague.org/parade.html.

Spring Fun Fest: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Bounce houses, balloon sculptors, face painting, a petting zoo, and kids’ entertainment by Jeanie B & The Jelly Beans. Free. rosemont.com/thepark.

Tools on the Farm: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Durant-Peterson House Museum, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. At Durant House, learn about tools the pioneers used, try on the wooden yokes, haul full buckets of water, or clean the laundry using an old-fashioned wringer washing machine. At the Sholes School, try your skill at Graces, corn cob darts, Cat and Mouse, Ring the Hob, wooden hoops, wooden stilts and more. $3 or $1 for ages 18 and younger. ppfv.org.

Lombard Lilac Parade: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18. The annual parade, with the theme “Cruisin’ On Main Street,” steps off from Main Street and Wilson Avenue, Lombard, and heads north to Maple Street. Final day of Lombard Lilac Time featuring 700 lilacs and 25,000 tulips in Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave. lombardlilactime.com or lombardlilacparade.com.

BG Singers Encore: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Rolling Meadows Library, 3110 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows. Traveling ensemble of the Buffalo Grove Park District fine arts adult choir performs feel-good songs from the ’60s through today. Free. Register at rmlib.org/rsvp.

Hugo’s Elvis Tribute: ’70s Las Vegas: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Prospect Heights Public Library, 12 Elm St., Prospect Heights. Elvis tribute artist Hugo Colín performs favorite Elvis songs. Free. phpl.info.

Moonshine Sonata: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 19, at The Haight, 166 Symphony Way, Elgin. Weaving new American folk music and old European classical music traditions together, the Kontras Quartet reunites with the Kruger Brothers to perform music from their latest album in this Chamber Music on the Fox program. $25-$45. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Guitarist Goran Ivanovic: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Ivanovic’s repertoire includes European classical music and Balkan sounds, jazz and flamenco. Free. skokielibrary.info.

Northwest Symphony Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18, in the Forest View Community Education Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Performance of the Ballade in A Minor for Orchestra, Op. 33, by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor; Carl Reinecke’s Flute Concerto in D major; and the Fifth Symphony of Jean Sibelius.$20, $15 for ages 65 and older, $10 for students. northwestsymphony.org.

“A Salute to the Classics”: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Neuqua Valley High School auditorium, 2360 95th St., Naperville. The Naperville Municipal Band and its Big Band perform a concert featuring pieces hailed as classics in jazz and concert band repertoire. Free. napervilleband.org.

360 AllStars: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. An urban circus showcasing BMX stunts, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming and more. Join the ribbon cutting for Hemmens’ new addition at 2:30 p.m. $5. hemmens.org/tickets.

Waukegan Symphony Orchestra presents New York and Paris: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Orlin Trapp Auditorium, 2325 Brookside Ave., Waukegan. The concert will feature special guest soloist Julius Adams of the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle in Durham, North Carolina. $20, free for students 18 and younger. waukeganil.gov.

Alice Millar Spring Festival Concert: Festive Baroque: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Alice Millar Chapel, 1870 Sheridan Road, Evanston. The Alice Millar Chapel Choir and Baroque Music Ensemble join forces for a joyful concert of music for solo instruments and voices, choir and Baroque orchestra. Free. planitpurple.northwestern.edu.

Windy City Margarita Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 16, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18, at 1000 W. Cermak Road, Chicago. Serving up 15-plus kinds of margaritas, live music and more. $5 suggested donation. windycityevents.co/margarita-fest.

“Music to Light the Darkness, A Candlelight Experience”: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Elmhurst University’s Hammerschmidt Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Elmhurst Choral Union performs Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem,” Elaine Hagenberg’s “Illuminare,” and Ola Gjeilo’s “Dark & Luminous Night” with professional orchestra and soloists under the direction of Scott Uddenberg. $25, $15 for kids 18 and younger. Tickets: elmhurstchoralunion.org.

Monday, May 19

“Frindle”: 10 a.m. and noon Monday through Wednesday, May 19-21, and 10 a.m. Thursday, May 22, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Based on the book by Andrew Clements about a boy who invents his own word. Sensory-friendly performance at noon Wednesday. $14. metropolisarts.com.

Joe Policastro Trio: 7 p.m. Monday, May 19, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Jazz trio blends rock, funk, soul and Brazilian rhythms. Led by bassist Joe Policastro, the group features guitarist Dave Miller and drummer Mikel Avery. Free. Register at: visit.northbrook.info.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, May 19, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Watch Hitchcock’s “Psycho” (1960). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Concessions for purchase (credit/debit cards accepted). paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Chicagoland Voices: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 19, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. A concert of choral music featuring a variety of musical styles. Adult tickets start at $27. Rauecenter.org.

Tuesday, May 20

Chamber Music of Bach & Beethoven: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. A program of Bach’s Violin Concerto, Beethoven’s Piano Trio Op. 1, No. 1 and expressive violin duets. Free. Register at: visit.northbrook.info.

Aurora Taco Crawl: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20-21, in downtown Aurora. Sixth annual fundraiser for the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry with the Downtown Taco Crawl May 20 and the Cross Town Taco Trek May 21. $40 Tuesday, $30 Wednesday, or $55 for both. Tickets: mariewilkinsonfoodpantry.org/taco-crawl-2025.

Food Truck Round Up: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at Rosemary S. Argus Friendship Park and Conservatory, 395 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines; July 22 at Metropolitan Square, Lee Street, Des Plaines; and Aug. 19 at Des Plaines Library Plaza, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Food trucks, live music and create art on the chalk wall. Free. desplaines.org/foodtruckroundup.

Wednesday, May 21

Car Fun on 21 returns to downtown Libertyville Wednesday, May 21, and continues the third Wednesday of each month through Sept. 17. Daily Herald file photo

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, on Church and Cook streets, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music and food from Rosati’s Pizza. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Aurora Film Society: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Featuring the 1960 French film “Purple Noon” by René Clément. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $10. themusicvenue.org.

Side Street Studio Arts open mic: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. Featuring 7-minute performances. Free to perform; sign up in advance for $5 via sidestreetstudioarts.org/live.

Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. tylerbrettcaruso.com/concert-in-the-park.

Susan Rice Stand Up Comedy: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Comedy. $31. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

Toyota Movie Nights: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Watch “Hook.” Free; VIP reserved seating available for $33; rent a chair for $5. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, May 22

Brown Bag Lunch: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. “History of Elgin Churches” with Al Walters. $5 or free for members. Register via elginhistory.org.

Bensenville Public Works open house: 3:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at the public works facility, 717 E. Jefferson St., Bensenville. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the skills, tools and equipment required to maintain the village’s infrastructure. Touch-A-Truck/Ride Along, hydrant demos, games, info booths, food and prizes. bensenville.gov.

Pearl Street Market + Concert in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Live music, local vendors and food trucks. McHenry Unit District 156 Jazz Band will perform. pearlstreetmarket.org.

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music from GooRoos, local food vendors and craft beverages. Bring a lawn chair. Free. eastdundee.net.

Thursday Nights Live: Thursday, May 22, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Music from Kaleidoscope Eyes, plus food and beverage options from local restaurants. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Ongoing

The Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through May 25, in the parking lot at the East Lake Forest Train Station, 691 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Tickets must be purchased online for a specific time and date. $50. lakeforestshowhouse.com.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through July 31, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“The Da Vinci Code”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through June 1, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Da Vinci. Ticket prices vary by day and start at $90. drurylanetheatre.com.

“Rock of Ages”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 25, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. High-energy musical featuring the rock anthems and power ballads of Styx, Whitesnake, Pat Benatar, Poison and Twisted Sister. $20-$49. metropolisarts.com.

“Titanic The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through June 1, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Musical based on the real people aboard the legendary ship and the tragedy that followed. $68-$81. marriotttheatre.com.

“Cats”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through June 15, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Paramount’s creative team has reenvisioned the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical with a circus tent full of notable cats in a spectacle of contortion, juggling and aerialists. $28-$85. paramountaurora.com.