Itasca man faces child porn charges

An Itasca man is being detained pretrial on charges he possessed and disseminated child sexual abuse materials.

James Napravnik

James Napravnik, 19, of the 1700 block of Norwood Avenue, appeared before DuPage County Judge Demetrios Panoushis Saturday.

Napravnik is charged with six counts of dissemination of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators received tips Dec. 24, 2024, from the Internet Crimes Against Children data system regarding tips made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They received more information Dec. 30.

Napravnik’s home was searched May 2. Authorities say they found 74 child pornography videos on Napravnik’s cellphone, and that he sent materials via an online messaging app.

The Itasca and Roselle police departments and DuPage County’s Forensic Unit investigated the case.

Napravnik’s court hearing is June 2.