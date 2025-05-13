advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Itasca man faces child porn charges

Posted May 13, 2025 12:13 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

An Itasca man is being detained pretrial on charges he possessed and disseminated child sexual abuse materials.

James Napravnik, 19, of the 1700 block of Norwood Avenue, appeared before DuPage County Judge Demetrios Panoushis Saturday.

Napravnik is charged with six counts of dissemination of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators received tips Dec. 24, 2024, from the Internet Crimes Against Children data system regarding tips made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They received more information Dec. 30.

Napravnik’s home was searched May 2. Authorities say they found 74 child pornography videos on Napravnik’s cellphone, and that he sent materials via an online messaging app.

The Itasca and Roselle police departments and DuPage County’s Forensic Unit investigated the case.

Napravnik’s court hearing is June 2.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Itasca News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company