New Gia Mia restaurant coming to Yorktown mall in Lombard

Gia Mia started slinging pizzas in a Hale Street storefront in downtown Wheaton in 2015. Daily Herald file photo

Gia Mia serves pizza the Neapolitan way, with a chewy crust charred in a wood-fired oven.

Not unlike that stretchy, elastic dough, Gia Mia opened in downtown Wheaton in 2015 and expanded with restaurants in Geneva, St. Charles, Downers Grove, Elmhurst and the old Nichols Library building in Naperville.

The pizza bar — don’t overlook Gia Mia’s small plates; the zucchini fries are as crave-worthy as the potato kind — will mark its 10th anniversary with a new restaurant at Yorktown Center in Lombard.

Gia Mia will take over the former RA Sushi space, right next to the new Dave & Buster's arcade/sports bar as Yorktown sees a drumbeat of new development.

Wood-fired pizzas are among the most-popular menu items at Gia Mia. Daily Herald file photo

“We’re delighted to add Gia Mia to the mix of new restaurants and entertainment we are adding to the center,” Gayle Gleespen, Yorktown’s marketing and business development manager, said in a statement. “With the addition of this popular west suburban favorite, we’re ensuring the long-term success of Yorktown Center and enriching the local community for generations to come.”

Last year, Synergy Construction & Development kicked off the first phase of a luxury apartment project called “Yorktown Reserve.” A plaza-like area will link the residential development with the shopping center itself.

Gia Mia is scheduled to open its seventh location this summer and join other recent dining additions to Yorktown, including Empire Burgers + Brew and Ancho & Agave, a taco and burrito place.

Gia Mia’s zucchini fries are crispy veggie goodness. Daily Herald file photo

“We look forward to Gia Mia bringing the flavors of Naples to the guests of Yorktown Center,” said Gleespen. “We’re honored to be the destination of choice for this growing food enterprise, and one that enhances the community we serve.”

Gia Mia was founded by chef and restaurateur Brian Goewey.