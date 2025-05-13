Amazon Fresh coming to The Clove in Buffalo Grove

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Buffalo Grove has confirmed that the grocery store at The Clove will be an Amazon Fresh.

Amazon Fresh is the new grocer coming to Buffalo Grove’s The Clove.

What may have been the worst kept secret in Buffalo Grove was revealed Tuesday during one of Village President Eric Smith’s President’s Pick presentations at the Lazy Dog restaurant.

As Smith did the big reveal, ending the speculation that began when The Clove broke ground, he wryly remarked, “Our long Buffalo Grove nightmare is over.”

Smith said Amazon Fresh has pulled permits and is doing construction work inside.

He said the store could be open by the end of the year.

But that wasn’t the only news about The Clove, Buffalo Grove’s mixed-use development at Lake-Cook and McHenry roads. A new link in the breakfast, brunch and lunch chain First Watch is coming. Community Development Director Nicole Woods said it will be opening north of The Clove park.

Smith said Amazon Fresh brings “another option. The more options you have, the better your village is.”

He said it will also have a ripple effect on the quality of the village’s grocers.

“It makes every competitor up their game,” he said.

Amazon Fresh works as both an online grocery delivery service and a physical store. For delivery, customers shop online, select a delivery date and time window, and have their groceries delivered. While in store, shoppers use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, where they scan a QR code upon entry, shop without scanning items, and then walk out with their groceries, with payment handled automatically.

It will also be convenient for the residents at The 250 Residences, the luxury apartment complex at The Clove.

“The owners of the apartments said they are on pace to fill them by one year from now. You will probably have close to 500 people or so right in there. It’s going to be great for Amazon. It’s going to be great for this whole area.”