Euclid Avenue work begins in Arlington Heights
Work begins this week on the 2025 Euclid Ave Water Main Replacement and Utility in Arlington Heights.
The project area extends along Euclid Avenue, from just east of Northwest Highway (Route 14) to Waterman Avenue. Improvements will include replacement of water main, side street reconnections, valves, fire hydrants, public water services and replacement of private lead water services.
Work is expected to last through late October and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.
For more information about this project and to view the interactive construction map visit vah.com/construction.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.