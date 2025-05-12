Euclid Avenue work begins in Arlington Heights

Work begins this week on the 2025 Euclid Ave Water Main Replacement and Utility in Arlington Heights.

The project area extends along Euclid Avenue, from just east of Northwest Highway (Route 14) to Waterman Avenue. Improvements will include replacement of water main, side street reconnections, valves, fire hydrants, public water services and replacement of private lead water services.

Work is expected to last through late October and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.

For more information about this project and to view the interactive construction map visit vah.com/construction.