Crime

Chiropractor accused of sexually abusing 2 teen patients

Posted May 12, 2025 3:13 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

An Aurora chiropractor has been charged with sexually abusing two teenage patients.

Pretrial release was denied on Saturday for Dr. Murtaza Hameed, 46, of the 0-100 block of Bunting Lane, Naperville.

Hameed is charged with felony criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, attempted criminal sexual assault and misdemeanor battery.

Aurora police and the DuPage County Children’s Center investigated the allegations.

According to a press release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, on Jan. 11, a 17-year-old boy was receiving treatment at Hameed’s office in the 3800 block of McCoy Drive when he was abused.

Authorities say there was a similar incident in 2016 involving a 16-year-old boy.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has additional information is asked to contact Aurora police investigator Jennifer Hillgoth at cosentij@aurora.il.us or (630) 256-5554.

Aurora Crime
