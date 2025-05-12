Children sickened after being given drug-laced candy at Wheeling park

Wheeling police are searching for a woman wanted for possibly giving at least four children candy authorities believe was laced with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

Police said the woman was handing out candy to kids at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Run/Four Acres Park, located at the northwest corner of Equestrian and Paddock drives.

Police responded to a report of four children becoming fatigued after eating the candy. They were taken to a hospital and staff there were able to confirm at least one child tested positive for THC.

Officers searched the park and located a container for the chocolate candy-like product believed to have been given to the children.

The woman is described as heavyset and being in her 50s or 60s with a blue cross tattoo on her shoulder. She was last seen wearing a blue and white leather coat.

Anyone with information about the woman or this incident is urged to contact Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.