Chicago man charged in deadly 2021 Gurnee road-rage shooting

Llovani Gomez, 35, of Chicago

A Chicago man is facing murder charges in the 2021 road-rage shooting in Gurnee of a Southern Illinois University student who was home for Thanksgiving break.

Llovani Gomez, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, Gurnee police said Monday.

Gomez is currently in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, officials said.

According to police, Daniel Lobo, 22, of Waukegan, was a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Waveland and Grandview avenues early on Nov. 20, 2021.

Police allege Gomez, an occupant of the other vehicle, opened fire and struck Lobo in the back. Lobo later died from his injuries at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

Police said Lobo was preparing to graduate from SIU the following spring.

“This marks an important step in pursuing justice for Daniel and his family,” Gurnee police Chief Brian Smith said in the announcement of charges Monday.

“While no legal action can every fully heal the pain of losing a loved one, we hope this development offers some measure of closure and reassurance to Daniel's family and friends who continue to grieve his loss,” he added.

Gomez is expected to appear in Lake County court May 20.

Authorities say Daniel Lobo, a 22-year-old college student from Waukegan, was shot to death during a November 2021 road-rage altercation in Gurnee. Courtesy of GoFundMe