Crime

Police: Plainfield man found with roosters, cockfighting gear

Posted May 11, 2025 10:23 am
Amanda Marrazzo

A Plainfield man faces multiple felony charges after police in McHenry County said he was found in possession of six roosters, cockfighting equipment and nearly $10,000 in cash.

Jose Alicea-Reyes, 51, is charged with possessing or selling equipment known to be used for cockfighting, and six counts of owning an animal for sport fighting, Class 4 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Authorities said a Marengo police officer pulled Alicea-Reyes over at about 5:20 a.m., Saturday for driving without headlights on.

The officer found the roosters and cockfighting-related items in the vehicle, Marengo police Sgt. Andrew Kjellgren said. It is not clear where he was traveling to or coming from, Kjellgren said.

The criminal complaint alleges he had equipment known to be used for a show or exhibition involving a fight between two or more animals or an animal and a human, or for the intentional killing of any animal for the purpose of sport, wagering or entertainment.

Among the “numerous objects intended for use in cockfighting” found in the vehicle were sharpened steel spurs, spur straps, numerous padded beak covers and “Tornel” antibiotic injectable suspension and hypodermic needles, according to the complaint. Tornel is used to eliminate and prevent parasite infestations. Alicea-Reyes also

If convicted, Class 4 felonies carry a sentencing range of probation to three years in prison.

Alicea-Reyes is in the custody of the McHenry County jail and due for an initial appearance hearing Monday morning where a judge will determine if he should be released while awaiting trial.

