Man killed in Downers Grove shooting

A 24-year-old man was shot to death Saturday evening during an altercation in Downers Grove, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Prentiss Drive at about 6:51 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

A preliminary investigation indicates that two men were in an altercation with another man when several gunshots were fired, striking the 24-year-old victim, police said.

He was taken from the scene in critical condition to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The man’s identification is being held pending notification to family members, police said.

Authorities said the people involved in the confrontation were known to each other and there was no threat to the general public.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and no one was in custody Sunday. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.