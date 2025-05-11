advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Man killed in Downers Grove shooting

Posted May 11, 2025 9:21 am
Charles Keeshan
 

A 24-year-old man was shot to death Saturday evening during an altercation in Downers Grove, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Prentiss Drive at about 6:51 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

A preliminary investigation indicates that two men were in an altercation with another man when several gunshots were fired, striking the 24-year-old victim, police said.

He was taken from the scene in critical condition to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The man’s identification is being held pending notification to family members, police said.

Authorities said the people involved in the confrontation were known to each other and there was no threat to the general public.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and no one was in custody Sunday. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Downers Grove News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company