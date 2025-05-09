advertisement
News

Traveling museum brings 9/11 history to Rosemont

Posted May 09, 2025 4:44 pm
Joe Lewnard
 

A traveling museum of artifacts from New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, was packed with visitors who came to learn about the events of that fateful day, shortly after opening Friday in Rosemont.

  Visitors view displays in the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit Friday at the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Docent Michael Barbarino, left, talks with retired Chicago firefighter George Rabiela, who with his dog, Charlie, were visiting the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit Friday at the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Photos of first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice are displayed in the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit Friday at the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit features an 83-foot tractor-trailer in which artifacts and exhibit pieces are displayed. Among the items featured as part of the 1,100-square-foot interactive exhibit are World Trade Center steel beams, aluminum facade, pieces of the marble lobby floor, items recovered from the rubble after the towers collapsed, recordings of dispatch radio transmissions, videos, and tributes to first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.

  Visitors walk through the second of two rooms that are part of the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit Friday at the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Items including firefighters’ gear and damaged fire apparatus parts are part of a display in the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit Friday at the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  A sculpture made from the twin towers’ steel is part the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit seen Friday at the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Guided tours were given by some of the firefighters who responded to ground zero on Sept. 11, including Michael Barbarino, who serves as an ambassador to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. He said Sept. 11 was “our generation's Pearl Harbor.”

“I was there that day. I saw the destruction,” Barbarino said. “I saw the tremendous bravery, and we hope it never happens again on American soil.”

  The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit is parked Friday in the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

The exhibit is open for free public viewing in the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district and open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

  A specially-decorated Rosemont police vehicle is parked outside the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET mobile exhibit Friday at the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district in Rosemont. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
