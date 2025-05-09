St. Charles, Lombard, Downers Grove businesses named best places to work in Illinois

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Lombard-based Performance Services, a company that specializes in the design and construction of energy efficient buildings, took top honors in the midsize business category during the Daily Herald’s Best Places to Work 2025 recognition luncheon Thursday in Glen Ellyn.

In business, change is ongoing and there always will be challenges to overcome.

Gina Schoenrade, senior director of sales and digital strategy for the Daily Herald Media Group, acknowledged that reality in her opening remarks Thursday during a luncheon honoring the winners of the Best Places to Work in Illinois 2025.

The event, organized by Daily Herald Suburban Business, in partnership with the Workforce Research Group, was held at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn.

Finalists included 38 companies located throughout the state, from Gurnee to Effingham. Winners were named in three categories: small businesses with 15 to 99 U.S. employees; medium businesses with 100 to 499 U.S. employees; and large companies with more than 500 U.S. employees.

The event marked the 20th anniversary of the awards, which are determined by surveys constituting 20% of employer response and 80% employee response.

According to Peter Burke, president of Workforce Research Group, nationwide only about 31% of employees participate in the workplace satisfaction survey compared to 92% employee participation from the Illinois finalists.

Peter Burke, president of Workforce Research Group, was among the speakers Thursday during a recognition of companies designated Best Places to Work in Illinois 2025 organized by Daily Herald Suburban Business. Courtesy of Workforce Research Group

“That is cause for huge celebration,” said Burke, adding employees delivering glowing reviews isn’t only about the perks they receive. “It’s about trustworthy communications. It’s about employees liking what they do and it’s about believing that their employer values them.

“Knowing that your work matters and that you’re part of something bigger is what makes this award truly special,” Burke added.

Moreover, it indicates employers “created workplaces where people don’t just clock in, they thrive,” he said.

Trine Construction Corp. in St. Charles, specialists in underground utility and roadway construction, was named best small business workplace and the number one workplace for Hispanics.

“To win something like this, it takes a family,” said company president Michael Rendina, “not people who work for somebody, but people who work together.”

Performance Services, a Lombard company that specializes in the design and construction of energy efficient buildings, took top honors in the midsize business category.

Vice President Brian Ondyak attributed the company’s success to founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Thoman, who encourages employees to “see every problem as an opportunity” and to “learn and improve every day.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Employees with the tax service and software provider Ryan LLC of Downers Grove react after the company took top honors in the large business category during the Daily Herald’s Best Places to Work 2025 awards event Thursday.

Tax service and software provider Ryan LLC, which has offices in Downers Grove and Chicago, was named best workplace in the large company category. It also was named best place to work for women.

Shawn King, Ryan principal and regional leader, attributes the company’s success in part to monthly sessions with its CEO, during which employees ask questions and offer suggestions, some of which, he says, the company has adopted.

The Best Places to Work in Illinois program is sponsored by Shaker Recruitment Marketing. Marketing partners include the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce, GOA Regional Business Association and HR Source, a human resources management company.