Vote on South Barrington church plan delayed

Schaumburg-based Fourth Avenue Gospel wants to build a church and school at Bartlett Road and Route 59 in South Barrington. A planned debate by the village board was postponed Thursday night. Courtesy of Area N Development LLC

South Barrington trustees didn’t debate a controversial plan to construct a church and school in town as expected Thursday and instead pushed the issue to early next month.

The board had been scheduled to consider Schaumburg-based Fourth Avenue Gospel’s proposal for the undeveloped land at Bartlett Road and Route 59 often called Area N.

The village’s plan commission on Monday had recommended the board approve zoning variances for a parking lot on the property and a fence at the proposed school.

But after a closed-door meeting during which unspecified litigation was discussed, officials decided to postpone the matter until a special meeting on June 3, said James Vasselli, the village’s attorney.

Schaumburg-based Fourth Avenue Gospel wants to build a church and school at Bartlett Road and Route 59 in South Barrington, on land called Area N. Courtesy of South Barrington

Fourth Avenue Gospel’s legal push to disconnect the 34-acre property from the village because of prior delays was a factor in the postponement, Vasselli said.

“If they’re going to disconnect, why are we granting variances?” Vasselli said Friday.

A Fourth Avenue Gospel spokesperson declined to comment Friday.

Fourth Avenue Gospel, which is owned and operated by a congregation of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, bought the land from the South Barrington Park District at an auction last year.

Area residents concerned about traffic, the project’s impact on the environment and some of the Plymouth Brethren’s practices unsuccessfully fought to stop the sale.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2023 A religious group wants to build a church and a school at Bartlett Road and Route 59 in South Barrington. It has sued to disconnect the land from the village.

Citing delays in the development process, Fourth Avenue Gospel in October announced it would pursue disconnection of the land from South Barrington through the Cook County court system. The group said it intended to develop the property under Cook County’s zoning rules.

The June 3 meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.

In an email through a spokesperson, Mayor Paula McCombie on Friday pledged to continue making the development process “as transparent as possible” and to give people ample time to voice concerns.