Authorities: Chicago men hijacked box truck filled with electronics in Long Grove

Three Chicago men are in custody and charged with felonies in connection with a targeted hijacking of a box truck loaded with electronics in Long Grove Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lake County sheriff’s office, a 36-year-old Plainfield man was driving the box truck near Route 53 and Long Grove Road at about 1 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a U-Haul truck in the northbound lanes of Route 53.

When the box truck driver got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage, authorities said a minivan with two men inside and the driver of the U-Haul exited their vehicles and pepper-sprayed the box truck driver and stole the box truck.

Each suspect then fled in each vehicle.

Hours later, investigators working with Chicago police located the box truck on the 1500 block of West Pershing Road in Chicago. Chicago police arrested all three men, who are now being held in the Cook County jail and face charges there.

The Lake County state’s attorney’s office charged them in connection with the box truck hijacking and battery of the driver as well and they are awaiting transfer to Lake County’s custody.

Authorities said, Anthony A. Long, 23, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery. Accomplices Brence C. Dancy, 31, and Christopher R. Lewis, 27, are charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.