advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Authorities: Chicago men hijacked box truck filled with electronics in Long Grove

Posted May 09, 2025 8:52 am
Jake Griffin
 

Three Chicago men are in custody and charged with felonies in connection with a targeted hijacking of a box truck loaded with electronics in Long Grove Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lake County sheriff’s office, a 36-year-old Plainfield man was driving the box truck near Route 53 and Long Grove Road at about 1 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a U-Haul truck in the northbound lanes of Route 53.

When the box truck driver got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage, authorities said a minivan with two men inside and the driver of the U-Haul exited their vehicles and pepper-sprayed the box truck driver and stole the box truck.

Each suspect then fled in each vehicle.

Hours later, investigators working with Chicago police located the box truck on the 1500 block of West Pershing Road in Chicago. Chicago police arrested all three men, who are now being held in the Cook County jail and face charges there.

The Lake County state’s attorney’s office charged them in connection with the box truck hijacking and battery of the driver as well and they are awaiting transfer to Lake County’s custody.

Authorities said, Anthony A. Long, 23, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery. Accomplices Brence C. Dancy, 31, and Christopher R. Lewis, 27, are charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Long Grove News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company