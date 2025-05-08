Plan for supported living center rejected in Des Plaines

Plans for a four-story, supportive living facility at 2200 E. Golf Road in Des Plaines were rejected by the city council Monday. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Expressing concerns about increased 911 calls, fire safety and other issues, the Des Plaines City Council this week rejected a plan for a four-story, supported living center on the suburb’s northeast side.

Heritage Woods of Des Plaines had been proposed for about 4 acres of vacant land at 2200 E. Golf Road. The proposed clientele would’ve been people 65 and older who are ambulatory but require help with routine activities, such as cooking, bathing or dressing.

Supported living facilities offer similar services as assisted living centers but also provide financial aid through Medicaid and other programs.

A team of investors working as a limited liability company called Des Plaines Supportive Living publicly unveiled their plans in January. The company wanted to build the facility on land formerly occupied by United Stationers, a business that closed in 2007. Its building was demolished in 2009 and the land hasn’t been used since.

Following a public hearing in April, the city’s planning and zoning board recommended approval by the council.

But after a lengthy presentation and discussion during Monday night’s council meeting, aldermen voted 6-2 to deny a requested permit for an assisted living facility and a request to establish a planned unit development on the site.

Several were concerned about Fire Chief Matt Matzl’s assertion that firefighters and paramedics would field between 225 and 250 emergency calls each year at Heritage Woods. Alderman Dick Sayad of the 4th Ward questioned whether older residents on the building’s upper floors could safely navigate a stairwell if they had to flee the building because of a fire.

The company’s choice of facade materials concerned some aldermen, too.

Only the 6th Ward’s Mark Walsten and the 8th Ward’s Mike Charewicz backed the plan.

The vote was among the last cast by outgoing city council members Mark Lysakowski of the 1st Ward and Carla Brookman of the 5th Ward. Both were unable to run for reelection this spring because of term limits.

Later in Monday’s meeting, Margaret Chlebek was sworn is at the new 1st Ward alderman and Thomas Merlin took the oath for the 5th Ward. New City Clerk Domanik Bronakowski was sworn in, too, as were reelected Mayor Andrew Goczkowski and reelected aldermen Sean Oskerka of the 3rd Ward and Patsy Smith of the 7th Ward.