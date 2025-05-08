‘I didn’t resign’: Carpentersville board terminating village manager

John O’Sullivan

Carpentersville officials are looking for a new village manager.

Village trustees are expected to take formal action on Tuesday regarding John O’Sullivan’s tenure as village manager, Acting Village Manager Carrie Cichon said in an email.

O’Sullivan, who served as a village trustee before being named to the village manager post in 2023, confirmed he was terminated.

“Basically, the board did terminate me,” he said, adding he learned about his firing after trustees met behind closed doors on April 29. “I didn’t resign.”

According to Cichon, the board did not take any formal action at the April 29 meeting. Rather, the board “gave unanimous direction to move in a different direction with the manager position.”

O’Sullivan said he was offered a consulting agreement with the village. But he has not yet decided whether to accept the deal. Cichon said the agreement provides a $5,000-a-month salary for two months of consulting services.

According to the village’s website, O’Sullivan’s current annual salary was $182,825.

O’Sullivan said he was surprised by the termination.

“I am not in agreement with the reason I was given,” he said. “I serve at the board’s pleasure, and their intent is to discharge me. I accept their decision, and I wish them well.”

In a written statement, Village President John Skillman said it was time for the village to move in a different direction.

“There are several pending initiatives that are vital to the continued growth of the community and, while we appreciate Mr. O’Sullivan’s service to the village, and have offered to retain him in a short-term consulting capacity for transitional efficiency, the board believes a different manager and management philosophy is critical at this time to advance these initiatives,” Skillman wrote. “We wish Mr. O’Sullivan nothing but the best in his future endeavors and appreciate his time with, and service to, the community.”

As for O'Sullivan's replacement, Cichon, who served as assistant village manager under O'Sullivan, said a “candidate from within the organization is being considered for this position.”

O’Sullivan was the longest-serving village trustee when he was hired as village manager in 2023 at a salary of $155,000. At the time, Skillman, who interviewed other people for the job before recommending O’Sullivan, said he was looking for someone who could stay in that post for the next five to seven years.

“At the time when John was hired as the village manager, honestly, I thought he was the best candidate for the job,” Trustee Humberto Garcia said this week. “At the beginning, he was doing his job …. but after a certain time, he just stopped doing it.”

O’Sullivan said he was told he was being let go because of a lack of communication and failure to complete continuing education courses.

“I found that not credible,” he said. “I made my living for 40 years as a sales guy. I found the notion that I was a poor communicator not credible.”