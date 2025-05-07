REAL ID enforcement begins at O’Hare, airports nationwide

A TSA employee guides passengers at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday, aa the U.S. Transportation Security Administration began enforcing REAL ID requirements at airports. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

After years of postponed deadlines, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration began enforcing REAL ID requirements at airports nationwide Wednesday.

That didn’t necessarily mean travelers without REAL ID or passports missed their flights, but they faced delays for extra screening, officials said.

Currently, 81% of passengers already use their REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification at airports, the TSA said Tuesday.

Officials also hoped launching the program midweek and ahead of the summer travel season would also cushion the blow.

Here are some questions and answers about the change, which was supposed to go live in 2008 but postponed numerous times in the years since.

People line up to apply for Real ID at a Real ID Supercenter in downtown Chicago on Tuesday. AP

What is REAL ID and how do I get it?

Illinoisans can obtain REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identity cards through the secretary of state’s office. The upgraded cards have a star in the upper-right corner.

I don’t have REAL ID yet, what other identification is compliant with the new rules?

Passports will get you through security easily. Also, DHS Trusted Traveler cards like Global Entry or NEXUS; permanent resident cards; or U.S. Department of Defense ID.

Does my receipt from applying for REAL ID qualify as REAL ID?

No. But you can bring it to the airport to show TSA officers along with other identification.

Do kids need REAL ID?

No. REAL ID is only for individuals age 18 and older.

How long does it take to process REAL ID applications?

About two to three weeks.

Does everyone need to get REAL ID?

No. REAL ID is for individuals who want to fly within the U.S. If you have no plans to travel by air, you can carry on with your existing driver’s license or state ID.

I have REAL ID. Will I be delayed at airports because of non-compliant flyers?

Authorities say they hope to steer passengers with REAL ID and passports through checkpoints expeditiously. At the same, plan to arrive at the airport two hours in advance.