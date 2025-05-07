Geneva mayor, council members take oaths of office

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns receives the oath of office Monday, May 5, from Associate Judge William Engerman, flanked by family and his partner, Aimee Bychowski. Brenda Schory/Shaw Local News Network

Family and supporters packed the Geneva Council Chambers as newly elected and reelected council members, Mayor Kevin Burns and the city clerk were sworn in on Monday night.

Associate Judge William Engerman, a Geneva resident, administered the oaths of office one at a time to Burns, City Clerk Vicki Kellick. Ward 1 Alderperson William Malecki, Ward 2 Alderperson Richard Marks, Ward 3 Alderperson Larry Furnish, Ward 4 Alderperson Amy Mayer, and Ward 5 alderpersons Mark Reinecke and Jeff Palmquist.

“This is the first day of my 25th year as mayor,” Burns said. “I bring the same level of energy and enthusiasm that I brought on May 7, 2001.

“In the days ahead,” he added, “I look forward to strolling with all of you — together — to advance the mission and vision of Geneva.”

His daughters, grandchildren and partner, Aimee Bychowski, stood with Burns when he was sworn in.

He thanked them and his siblings for their continuing support in his “journey of service … when doing so was particularly difficult.”

“Thank you for walking by my side. Most importantly, holding my hand along the way and holding me up,” Burns said, his voice breaking with emotion, “when I needed it most.”

Burns said Geneva — at 10 square miles and with a population of 22,000 — would never be the largest in land or population.

“We will always stand large but never looming. We will always stand proud but never pious. We will always stand confident but never arrogant,” Burns said. “And most importantly, we will always walk together to advance our vision.”

Burns said the city has “GPS coordinates” embodied in the 31 pages of its 2030 Strategic Plan, to lead them in the next four years.

The plan covers six governing principles: strong governance; an informed and engaged citizenry; purposeful growth and economic vitality; a safe, active and welcoming community; environmental stewardship; and quality infrastructure and city services.

The city council adopted the 2030 Strategic Plan last year.

“Collectively, all of us have responsibility and opportunity to advance the city’s vision, and mission, as prescribed by the nearly 2,000 citizens and business owners who participated in crafting this plan,” Burns said. “Led by … the members of the Strategic Plan Advisory Committee.”