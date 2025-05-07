Girls track and field: Prospect dominates MSL meet, makes history with 13th title

The Prospect girls track and field team won their 13th Mid-Suburban League championship Wednesday night at Hoffman Estates to tie Wheeling for the most titles in league history.

The Knights rolled to their fifth crown in a row with 166 points. Barrington (94 points) took second followed by Hersey (84 points) in third, and Schaumburg (82.5 points) in fourth.

Prospect's team of Amina Hadziahmetovic, Anna Niebrugge, Samantha Skowronski, and Nikki Niebrugge (47.76 seconds) won the 4x100 relay. Anna Niebrugge won the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Teammates Veronica Znajda (2:17.27 in 800), and Amina Hadziahmetovic (300 hurdles) also placed first.

"This is a team day. Brooke Neri (second in pole vault) stepped up and ran the anchor leg in the 4x200 (first place) so that was awesome," said Prospect coach Pete Wintermute, whose team also won the 4x400. "We know this is a great conference. We come here to compete against the best teams in the state, and every year is different."

Barrington sophomore Mia Sirois' first-place time of 10:18.46 in the 3,200-meter run was faster than the 10:19.29 that she ran to win the state title last year. Sirois also won the 1,600 in 4:55.71.

Sirois, Scout Storms, Madison Miles, and Ella McGee won the 4x800 in 9:27.37. The Fillies also got a first place from Yane Jansen Van Rensburg (3.51 meters) in the pole vault.

"Mia (Sirois) is running great. She ran a leg in the 4x800, and won the 3,200 and 1,600 so she had a good day," said Barrington coach Debbie Revolta. "The 4x800 ran their best time this season, and I think that time will continue to drop."

Two-time defending state 100-meter hurdles champ Daisha Brunson of Conant won in 14.01 seconds to edge Schaumburg's Amy Carhee (14.10) in second.

Hersey teammates Sadie Marks (36.65 meters), and Madison Fee (36.52) went 1-2 in the discus. Schaumburg's Kaylee Meyer (1.70 meters) won the high jump.

"We went 1-2 in the discus with our two sophomores and Marks went to state in the discus last year," said Hersey coach Jim Miks. "Our 4x100 and 4x200 took second, and our 4x800 took third so we had a lot of relay points tonight."

Palatine's Aisha Kazeem took first place in the long jump (5.55 meters) while Conant's Sofia Wydra (11.23 meters) was the shot put champion. Rolling Meadows' Hazel Nadal (57.42) won the 400-meter run and Elk Grove's Zofia Zeranski (10.62 meters) won the triple jump.

