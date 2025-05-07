Things to do May 9-15: Craig Shoemaker, International Gem & Jewelry Show, Mother’s Day events and more

Comedian Craig Shoemaker performs Wednesday, May 14, at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg. Daily Herald file photo

Starts Before Friday

“Spectrum of Spring”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, May 7-11, at the Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N. Stockton Drive, Chicago. Spring flower show. Free, but reservations are required at lincolnparkconservancy.org/conservatory-reservations.

Al Madrigal: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 8, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Standup comedy. $25. improv.com/chicago.

Trifecta Dance Festival: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 8-10, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. A dynamic and immersive celebration of dance that encompasses an array of events and activities. Ticket prices vary by event. trifectadance.org.

94th Annual Waa-Mu Show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 8-10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. Student-written musical that takes a multidimensional journey through the Waa-Multiverse and celebrates the traditions and landmarks of Northwestern and Wildcat spirit. $10-$30. wirtz.northwestern.edu/waa-mu-show.

Mahler 6 with Jaap van Zweden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 8, and 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jaap van Zweden, performs Mahler’s Sixth Symphony. $49-$375. cso.org.

“Prayer for the French Republic”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 8-9; 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at the North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A darkly funny exploration of history, identity and survival spanning five generations. $49-$69. northlight.org.

Friday, May 9

The International Gem & Jewelry Show: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 9; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 10; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Shop vendors for gems and jewelry and equipment and accessories for jewelry making. $6 online, $8 at the door. intergem.com.

Mother’s Day Spring Market: 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at The Quarry, 5517 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake. Shopping, food and activities for all ages. $2. thequarrycablepark.com.

Plant & Flower Days: 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the Urban Ag Lab at Bowen Greenhouse, 1800 N. Sheridan in Bowen Park, Waukegan. Plants, vegetables, flowers and herbs for purchase with a donation of $4-$7 per item. Proceeds will support the operations and programs at the Urban Ag Lab at Bowen Greenhouse. waukeganparks.org/greenhouse.

Woodlands Academy Fine Arts Evening: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, 760 E. Westleigh Road, Lake Forest. Student artwork, plus choral and orchestral performances, beginning with a student art exhibition at 6 p.m., followed by the annual Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Free. woodlandsacademy.org.

Chicago Sinfonietta’s “Tonal Transformation”: 7 p.m. Friday, May 9, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Season finale featuring Adolphus Hailstork’s Saxophone Concerto composed for soloist Timothy McAllister, Green’s “In the Beginning” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. $55-$65. northcentralcollege.edu.

“Convergence”: 7 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Prairie Crossing Charter School’s Gaylord Nelson Gymnasium, 1581 Jones Point Road, Grayslake. A multidisciplinary concert experience guided by Brushwood Center’s Ensemble-in-Residence, Black Moon Trio, that blends original music, illustration and storytelling to express the lived experiences of Lake County communities impacted by environmental racism and health inequities. Free. brushwoodcenter.org.

Ladies Night Out Dance Party: 7-10 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Ladies-only dance party with a DJ. $30. gortoncenter.org.

Northbrook-On-Ice “A Broadway Spectacular”: 7 p.m. Friday, May 9; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10; and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at the Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Skaters ages 3-73 will bring to life the magic of Broadway with music from family-friendly productions, stage classics, movies-turned-musicals and more. $14-$16. nbparks.org.

“Old Fashioned Magic”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, at the Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Ryan Plunkett performs a magic show. $45. oillamptheater.org.

“The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales”: 7 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. A zany stage adaptation of the beloved children’s book. $10. woodstockoperahouse.com.

“A Tale of Peter Rabbit”: 7 p.m. Friday, May 9; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts Mussetter-Struble Theater, 1949 Campus Drive, Evanston. Award-winning writer Trista Baldwin gives Beatrix Potter’s timeless tale of Peter Rabbit a modern twist. $8-$20. wirtz.northwestern.edu.

Tinker Boys: 7 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Barrington Area Library, 505 N. Northwest Hwy., Barrington. The Tinker Boys Trio meld traditional Irish, American country and folk music. Register in advance. Free. balibrary.org.

Trifecta Dance Festival: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Friday is the Independent Choreographer Showcase, Saturday is the Celebration of Dance. Tickets start at $15 for Friday, $25 for Saturday. ruthpage.org.

Brightside Theatre’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at North Central College’s Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Shakespeare’s magical journey where love potions, mischievous fairies and star-crossed lovers collide in a whirlwind of comedy and romance. $32-$37. brightsidetheatre.com/dream.

Clay Walker’s “Drive Me Smooth Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Country. $55-$79. geneseetheatre.com.

“Disaster!”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 9-10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at the Prairie Lakes Theater, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the music of the ’70s take center stage in this homage to classic disaster films. $24-$35. bignoise.org/disaster.

DuPage Community Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $7. atthemac.org.

“In the Realm of Osman”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at First Unitarian Church of Chicago, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago, and Saturday, May 10, at The Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St., Chicago, and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 939 Hinman Ave., Evanston. The Newberry Consort presents “In the Realm of Osman: Music From the Early Modern Ottoman Empire and Beyond,” featuring music from the 17th to the 19th centuries played on historical instruments. $10-$65. newberryconsort.org.

Ministry: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. With special guests Nitzer Ebb and Die Krupps. Tickets start at $49.50. jamusa.com/riviera-theatre.

GreenMan Theatre’s staged reading of “Miss Holmes Returns” runs Fridays through Sundays, May 9-18, at the Elmhurst History Museum’s Education Center. Courtesy of GreenMan Theatre

“Miss Holmes Returns”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 9-18, at the Elmhurst History Museum’s Education Center, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. GreenMan Theatre’s staged reading based on Arthur Conan Doyle characters. greenmantheatre.org.

“R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots)”: 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 9-11, and various times and dates through June 15 at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. Based on Karel Capek’s 1920 science-fiction classic that coined the term “robot.” $35, $30 for seniors, $12 for students/military. citylit.org/rur.

Turtle Island Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Classical quartet blended with contemporary styles such as folk, bluegrass, swing, funk, R&B and hip-hop. $43, $22 for those younger than 35, $12 for students. logancenter.uchicago.edu.

“Twelfth Night”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, May 9 and 23; 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, May 10-24; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., 3rd floor, Batavia. Albright Theatre Co.’s production of Shakespeare’s comic tale. $18-$23. albrighttheatre.com.

“The Value of Moscow”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 9-18, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., 8th floor, Elgin. Elgin Theatre Company presents the Chicago-area premiere of Amy Dellagiarino’s modern dark comedy about three sisters who are forced to move into a crumbling New York City apartment together in an attempt to rebuild their own crumbling lives. $23-$25. elgin-theatre.org.

“Stand-Up Momedy”: 8 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. A clean(ish) standup comedy show featuring Kristen Toomey, Chastity Washington, Colleen Brennan and Bridget McGuire. $30-$45. Rauecenter.org.

TommyInnit: 8 p.m. Friday, May 9, at the Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. A 20-year-old British YouTuber and Twitch streamer with a talent for storytelling, Tom is a gamer, writer, performer and stand-up comedian. Tickets start at $40. jamusa.com/venues/the-vic.

Saturday, May 10

The Palos Park Woman’s Club Mother’s Day Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 10, at Lake Katherine in Palos Heights. Participants of all ages can join the scenic walk at Lake Katherine Nature Center & Botanic Garden with opportunities to honor the important women in their lives. $30, $18 for kids 3-18, and free for kids 2 and younger. palosparkwc.wordpress.com.

Kite Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Heritage Park, 14110 W. 151st St., Homer Glen. Watch massive showstopping kites and trick performances from Chicago Kite. Bring your own kite. Free. homerglenil.org.

Maifest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 10-11, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Usher in the new season around the maypole. Free. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Spring Wine Tasting: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Sample 25 tastes from more than 80 wines along Meadow Lake Trail. Music from Chicago Mule, artisan vendors and more. Tickets (includes a commemorative tasting glass): $50 member/$60 nonmember; VIP (entry at 11 a.m.): $65 member/$75 nonmember. mortonarb.org.

Downtown Wheaton Mac 'n Cheese Festival: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at 130 W. Liberty Drive, Wheaton. Unlimited tastings of different varieties of mac ’n’ cheese from local eateries, as well as shopping specials, live music from The Prissillas and more throughout downtown. $25. VisitDowntownWheaton.com.

Barrington Spring Wine Walk: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 10, check-in at Neoteca, 130 S. Hough St., Barrington. Sip fine wines from local suppliers while exploring downtown shops. $45 in advance. barringtonchamber.com.

Elmhurst Symphony Presents Stanger Young Artist Competition Concert: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst. A competition for young musicians featuring three groups of high school musicians, each of whom is a finalist in the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra’s 2025 annual Stanger Young Artist Competition. $10-$12. elmhurstsymphony.org.

“The Wedding Singer”: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, May 10 and 17, and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 11 and 18, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Musical based on the hit movie. $18-$30. cuttinghall.org.

The Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale will present the concert “A Time and Place for Us” Saturday, May 10, at the First United Methodist Church of Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of Paul Drennan

Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale Concert: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the First United Methodist Church of Glen Ellyn, 424 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn. The concert, “A Time and Place for Us,” will include selections from Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” along with works by Bob Dylan, Paul John Rudoi and Thad Fiscella, Blake Morgan, Gjeilo, Forrest and Wilberg. $15-$25. gewchorale.org.

New Horizons Band: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Drive, Naperville. Features well-known selections and audience favorites. Free. nhbdupage.com.

CLC Choral Ensembles Spring Concert: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Features the Choir of Lake County, the Chamber Choir, the CLC Singers and the Gospel Choir. $5-$6. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Solos Sung and Played: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. Presented by the Waukegan Concert Chorus. $20. waukeganil.gov.

“70s FM Radio Rock: A Tribute to 70s Rock”: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Join Soundtracks of a Generation for a musical journey from 1970 to 1979 through the eyes of a DJ. $40-$49. rauecenter.org.

Waubonsee Concert Band Performance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Waubonsee Community College, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove. Concert features a variety of musical styles performed by Waubonsee students. Free. waubonsee.edu.

Sunday, May 11

16th annual Barrington Mother’s Day 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Sunday, May 11, at the BMO Harris Bank Parking Lot, 212 S. Grove Ave., Barrington. Run or walk through downtown Barrington and celebrate at the finish line with a gourmet cake pop and a rose for every finisher. Race-day packet pickup from 7-7:45 a.m. Registration: $39.99 for adults, $12.99 for kids 12 and younger, free for 100-Meter Kids Dash. allcommunityevents.com/mothersday5k.

50th Annual Mother’s Day House Walk: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 11, check in at the Evanston History Center, 225 Greenwood St., Evanston. Step inside some of Evanston’s stunning and historically significant homes, each with a unique story to tell. $45-$65. evanstonhistorycenter.org.

The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform the “Image” concert Sunday, May 11, at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theater. Courtesy of EYSO

EYSO’s “Image” concert: 1:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestras closes its 49th season, continuing the theme of “Soundscapes,” featuring the five orchestras, brass choir, flute choir, percussion ensembles, Starter Strings program and Chamber Music Institute. $16-$27. EYSO.org.

Evgeny Kissin: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Kissin presents signature repertoire by Bach and Chopin, plus a set of Shostakovich selections. Tickets start at $75. cso.org.

Mimosas & Melodies: 4 p.m. Sunday May 11, at Governors State University’s Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Parkway, University Park. The performance features a blend of opera, musical theater and art song, bringing together four opera singers. $50 for onstage cabaret seating. Ticket includes a complimentary mimosa and personal charcuterie board. govst.edu/MimosasandMelodies.

“Taylor Shines: The Laser Spectacular”: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Taylor Swift hits performed by Jexxa, blended with the touring Laser Spectacular. Tickets start at $36. northshorecenter.org.

DuPage Chorale: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Patrick O’Shea directs this community chorus featuring adult singers of all voice types and ages. $7-$17. atthemac.org.

Monday, May 12

Katy Perry: 7 p.m. Monday, May 12, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. “The Lifetimes Tour.” Tickets start at $74.50. unitedcenter.com.

DuPage Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 12, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Directed by Mark A. Taylor, the concert features music for all ages. $7. atthemac.org.

ECC Hip-Hop Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 12, at Elgin Community College’s SecondSpace, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Concert of beats, rhymes and rhythm under the direction of Adam Schlipmann. $12; $10 for seniors and youth. eccartscenter.org.

Tuesday, May 13

“Thanks for the Memories: A USO Salute Encore”: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. This USO Salute includes a tribute to artists such as the Andrews Sisters, Judy Garland, Bob Hope, Rosemary Clooney and more. $35-$39. metropolisarts.com.

Lakeshore Rush: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Music inspired by Africa and composers of African descent, including music by Valerie Coleman, Samuel Coleridge Taylor and others. Advance registration required. Free. visit.northbrook.info.

Amazing Taiwan Performance: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, at Bartlett High School, 701 W. Schick Road, Bartlett. Blending dance, singing, music and drama, the performance highlights Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage and its contemporary expressions and celebrates the 15-year relationship between Sister Cities Miaoli City, Taiwan, and the village of Bartlett. Free; registration required. artsinbartlett.org/sistercity.

COD Percussion Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. An eclectic mix of world drumming, pop arrangements, original compositions for percussion ensemble, and classics from the minimalist schools. $7. atthemac.org.

ECC Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The ensemble, under the direction of Shawn Maxwell, blends smooth melodies, infectious rhythms and improvisation. $12; $10 for seniors and kids. eccartscenter.org.

Wednesday, May 14

AEW Presents Dynamite & Collision: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, at the NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. All Elite Wrestling. Tickets start at $25. nowarena.com.

Craig Shoemaker: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Standup comedy. $25. improv.com/chicago.

CLC Concert Band Spring Concert: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The ensemble performs familiar and favorite musical works. $7-$8. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

COD Chamber Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The ensemble performs both traditional literature for small orchestra/chamber music from the 1600s through the 20th century, as well as less traditional chamber orchestra styles such as jazz, contemporary classical, theater and film music. $7. atthemac.org.

ECC American Roots Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, at Elgin Community College’s SecondSpace, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Blues, country, bluegrass and folk. Directed by Adam Schlipmann. $12; $10 for seniors and kids. eccartscenter.org

Thursday, May 15

Lake County Senior Expo: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Connect with local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families, with prize drawings, refreshments and health screenings. Free. seniorexpousa.com.

COD Guitar Ensemble: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 15, at McAninch Arts Center, Room 140, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Blues, jazz, funk and classical arranged for a variety of guitarists. Directed by Steve Ramsdell. Free. atthemac.org.

A Colorful World with Sue Briesch and Cynthia Jones: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Art Night Out featuring local works of art, light bites and conversation. Free. barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Dave Barry’s “Class Clown”: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at the American Writers Museum, 180 N. Michigan Ave., 2nd Floor, Chicago. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Dave Barry discusses his new book, followed by a signing. $14-$35. americanwritersmuseum.org.

Deric Cahill: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Standup comedy. $25. improv.com/chicago.

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies brings his “Give Em What They Want Tour” to The Vic Theatre in Chicago Thursday, May 15. Courtesy of Ali Goldstein

Jim Jefferies’ “Give Em What They Want Tour”: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Standup comedy. jamusa.com.

The musical “School of Rock,” based on the 2003 movie, runs Thursday through Sunday, May 15-18, at the Northbrook Theatre. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

“School of Rock”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 15-16; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18, at the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Musical based on the hit movie. $27. nbparks.org.

COD Chamber Singers and Concert Choir: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Led by director Patrick O’Shea, the Chamber Singers perform Renaissance madrigal and motets, music of the 20th century, and the Concert Choir sings choral works of many styles, genres and eras. $7. atthemac.org.

Electric Avenue, The 80s MTV Experience: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. New wave/pop tribute show featuring the music of Men at Work, A-ha, R.E.M., Soft Cell, Madonna and more. $20. geneseetheatre.com.

Nick Di Paolo: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15, and 7:15 p.m. Friday, May 16, at Zanies Comedy Night Club, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. Standup comedy. $35-$60. rosemont.zanies.com.

Israel Musical Concert with David Broza: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. David Broza is a renowned Israeli artist known for his unique blend of folk, rock and Middle Eastern influences. Pre-event sponsorship reception at 6:30 p.m. and preconcert dessert reception at 7:15 p.m. $54. nssbe.shulcloud.com.

Ongoing

The Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through May 25, in the Parking Lot at the East Lake Forest Train Station, 691 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Tickets must be purchased online for a specific time and date. $50. lakeforestshowhouse.com.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through July 31, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

Kuipers Midwest Tulip Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays at Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. Estimated end date is May 18. Eight acres of tulips, live entertainment, attractions, food and more. Admission starts at $20.99 weekends, $16.99 weekdays. kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

Cora, daughter of Ryan and Kristen Richardson, displays a bouquet of tulips picked during a previous Richardson Farm Tulip Festival. This year's fest will feature dozens of varieties across 10 acres. Courtesy of Tom Funk

Richardson Farm Tulip Festival: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at Richardson Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. See the farm’s 10 acres of flower fields with millions of tulips and more than 50,000 daffodils, with food trucks and live music on weekends. $16 Tuesday through Friday and for kids 4-12 Saturday and Sunday; $19 for ages 13 and older Saturday and Sunday; free for kids 3 and younger. Well-behaved, leashed dogs welcome. richardsonfarm.com.

“The Da Vinci Code”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through June 1, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Da Vinci. Ticket prices vary by day and start at $90. drurylanetheatre.com.

“A Jukebox for the Algonquin”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through May 18, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. In this new comedy by Paul Stroili, the residents of Placid Pines Senior Care Center really want a jukebox for their recreation room and hatch a plot to come up with the money to buy one. $45. citadeltheatre.org.

“Hadestown”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays; and 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, through May 18, at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago. The Tony Award-winning musical intertwines the mythical tales of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. For ticket prices, see broadwayinchicago.com/shows/hadestown.

“Rock of Ages”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 25, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. High-energy musical featuring the rock anthems and power ballads of Styx, Whitesnake, Pat Benatar, Poison and Twisted Sister. $20-$49. metropolisarts.com.

“Titanic The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through June 1, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Musical based on the real people aboard the legendary ship and the tragedy that followed. $68-$81. marriotttheatre.com.

“Cats”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through June 15, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Paramount’s creative team has reenvisioned the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical with a circus tent full of notable cats in a spectacle of contortion, juggling and aerialists. $28-$85. paramountaurora.com.