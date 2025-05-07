Hundreds of counterfeit watches worth up to $16 million seized at O’Hare

This was among 243 counterfeit designer watches federal customs agents seized Sunday at O'Hare International Airport. The watches were sent from China with an intended destination address in Bensenville. Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Hundreds of counterfeit designer watches valued at nearly $16 million — if they were real — have been seized by federal customs agents at O’Hare International Airport since April, authorities said.

The haul of bogus timepieces includes a May 4 shipment from China that included 243 watches with designer labels including Audermars Piguet, Breitling, Bvlgari, Cartier, Omega, Paneria, Patek Phillipe, Richard Mille, Rolex, Tag Heuer, and Vacheron, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The shipment — destined for an address in Bensenville — would be worth more than $6.64 million if the watches were the real thing, according to the agency.

“The distribution of counterfeit goods defrauds U.S. consumers and has a significant adverse impact on businesses by robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations at the CBP’s Chicago field office, said in an announcement of the discovery.

The items were deemed to be counterfeit by CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise.

According to the CBP, ways consumers can protect themselves from spending their money on fakes include: purchasing goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers; knowing what price the product should be selling for (if it’s priced to low, it may be fake); and looking for legitimate web sites that offer customer service contact information and return policies.

Officials said phone items often are sold through underground outlets and third party e-commerce websites. The proceeds often fund smugglers and members of organized crime.

