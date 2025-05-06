Pingree Grove woman dies from injuries suffered in 5-car crash near Huntley

A Pingree Grove woman who was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday evening near Huntley died Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as Araceli Almarada-Mondragon, 55, of Pingree Grove.

The office said in a Tuesday press release that its preliminary investigation found Almarada-Mondragon “died from complications of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.”

Almarada-Mondragon was a passenger in a car driven by a 27-year-old Pingree Grove woman. The driver was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with serious injuries, authorities have said previously.

Ten people were injured in the five-car crash. A 35-year-old male driver and a 2-year-old boy were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and later released, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Six other people were released by paramedics.

First responders were called to the intersection of Route 47 and Foster Road near Huntley around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the crash. Route 47 was closed for several hours after the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash, according to the release.