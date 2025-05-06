advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Pingree Grove woman dies from injuries suffered in 5-car crash near Huntley

Posted May 06, 2025 11:53 am
By Claire O'Brien

A Pingree Grove woman who was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday evening near Huntley died Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as Araceli Almarada-Mondragon, 55, of Pingree Grove.

The office said in a Tuesday press release that its preliminary investigation found Almarada-Mondragon “died from complications of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.”

Almarada-Mondragon was a passenger in a car driven by a 27-year-old Pingree Grove woman. The driver was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with serious injuries, authorities have said previously.

Ten people were injured in the five-car crash. A 35-year-old male driver and a 2-year-old boy were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and later released, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Six other people were released by paramedics.

First responders were called to the intersection of Route 47 and Foster Road near Huntley around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the crash. Route 47 was closed for several hours after the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash, according to the release.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Content Providers Huntley News Pingree Grove
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company