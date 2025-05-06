Officials: Man stabbed to death while attempting to rob two people

A Grayslake man is dead after attempting to rob two people in Waukegan on Sunday night, officials said.

Adam Hoth, 42, was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds near the intersection of West Harrison Avenue and North Adelphi Street just before 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department. First responders performed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Hoth and another individual tried to rob two others who were in the area trying to purchase a motorcycle, according to the news release. The two buyers, whose identities have not been released, were lured to an address on West Harrison Avenue through social media and told to contact the residents about the motorcycle. After arriving, though, they were told the residents didn’t know about the negotiation or the motorcycle.

As the two were leaving, they were approached by Hoth and the other individual, who has also not been identified, and informed they were being robbed. Hoth broke the window of the purchasers’ vehicle with the brick and attempted to take money from the car, at which point he got into fight with one of the purchasers. During the fight, Hoth was stabbed.

An autopsy was conducted on May 5, which determined the cause of Hoth’s death to be multiple sharp force injuries.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges against the person who did the stabbing as he acted in self defense, the statement says. Additional charges are expected in reference to the attempted robbery.