No injuries reported in Wheeling apartment fire

Residents were displaced following an apartment building fire in Wheeling on Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pleasant Run Drive, according to a news release from the Wheeling Fire Department. Firefighters arrived on scene and found an active fire on the second floor. Responding crews extinguished the fire in a little over an hour. All residents were able to evacuate, and there were no injuries reported. Several pets were rescued from units by firefighters.

The residents were temporarily displaced and the building was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.