Political roundabout: Duckworth’s Senate pick, GOP on JB’s future, Dems plan a human chain

This is the inaugural edition of a new Daily Herald feature highlighting developing political stories from the suburbs and beyond.

Friends in high places

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin have been close ever since he visited her at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, after the Illinois Army National Guard pilot’s helicopter was hit by an RPG during the Iraq War in 2004 and she lost both legs.

“I could barely sit up for any length of time. But when Dick looked at me, he saw past the wounds, saw past the wheelchair,” Duckworth posted on social media after Durbin announced his retirement last month.

That’s why the Hoffman Estates Democrat’s recent endorsement of Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton for Durbin’s Senate seat was a significant one. Gov. JB Pritzker also backs Stratton.

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin greet voters as they exit the Millennium Park Metra/South Shore Line station in Chicago in 2016. Durbin encouraged Duckworth to run for Congress and recently she endorsed Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton as his successor. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Lynwood announced her candidacy Tuesday and State Treasurer Mike Frerichs took himself out of the race Monday.

Kelly said she’s running “to fight for health care that doesn’t bankrupt families, for wages that lift people up, for housing that’s affordable, for neighborhoods safe from gun violence.”

Others expected to join the fray are Democratic U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and Lauren Underwood of Naperville.

Potential Republican candidates include U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria and former Illinois National Committeeman Richard Porter of Northfield.

State GOP chief breaks the news on Pritzker’s future?

Pritzker fired up New Hampshire Democrats last week in a feisty speech that lambasted President Donald Trump.

At the same time, he critiqued his party establishment as “do nothing Democrats.”

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks before a crowd of New Hampshire Democrats in 2021. He did a repeat performance on April 27. AP File Photo/Oct. 27, 2021

“Here’s the problem with the do-nothing crowd now telling us what to do. They spent years watching Republicans illegitimately pack the Supreme Court, take away voting rights from people of color, systematically chip away at the constitutional order — and all the while they offered in response, a simple defense of norms and decorum and a blind hope that one day soon Republicans would wake up to find their better angels. Well, that got us exactly where we are today,” Pritzker said.

The high-profile appearance further fueled speculation the governor will run for president, although he has frequently brushed off such questions.

Maybe Republican Party of Illinois Chair Kathy Salvi has the inside scoop.

“It’s become clear that Pritzker’s only priority is what’s best for him and his presidential bid. This weekend's trip to New Hampshire is further proof that he’s already left Illinois behind,” the Mundelein Republican said in a statement.

Kathy Salvi is chair of the Illinois Republican Party.

This should be interesting

The Democratic Party of DuPage County announced a unique protest, Hands Across Chicagoland, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18. Area Democrats plan to form a human chain along Ogden Avenue stretching from Chicago to Aurora.

They promised “we will not block streets or businesses along the route.”

Cook County GOP refresh

Aaron Del Mar of Palatine is back as chairman of the Cook County Republican Central Committee.

Del Mar, who ran for Illinois lieutenant governor in 2022, is a member of the State Central Committee and served as Cook GOP chairman from 2012 to 2016. He was elected last month by the Cook central committee and replaces outgoing chief Sean Morrison.

The Palatine native, entrepreneur and local elected official was appointed to serve on the commission to help identify areas of need for Asian Americans. Courtesy of Aaron Del Mar

Del Mar thanked Morrison and pivoted to the 2026 election. “I look forward to making significant gains in Cook County and pushing back against the ultraprogressive administrations of Mayor Brandon Johnson and Toni Preckwinkle.”

· Political roundabout is an occasional column on campaign, legislative and political news with a suburban focus.