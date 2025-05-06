Shots fired after Carpentersville man confronts suspect rummaging through his vehicle

Carpentersville police say a shooting occurred early Tuesday morning when a man discovered a person rummaging through his vehicle.

The Carpentersville Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Green Street in the Old Town area.

According to police, a resident noticed someone dressed entirely in black rummaging through his unlocked vehicle. When the resident confronted the suspect, the individual pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds in the man’s direction.

No one was injured during the shooting. But four rounds struck the resident’s vehicle, and one round hit the house.

The suspect immediately fled the scene on foot.

Officers established a perimeter, deployed drones and requested assistance from a K-9 unit to track the suspect. But they were unable to locate the person who remains at large.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public and that detectives are investigating.

Carpentersville officials say they’ve had four reports of motor vehicle burglaries in the Old Town area since May 1. They urge residents to stay vigilant and lock their vehicles to deter further criminal activity.

Residents who observe suspicious activity or individuals in their neighborhoods are encouraged to contact the Carpentersville Police Dispatch Center (QuadCom) immediately at (847) 428-8784.

Police ask that residents do not confront any suspects and instead provide dispatch with a detailed description and the last known direction of travel to assist officers in responding effectively.