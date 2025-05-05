Mayor picks former aviation executive with private sector experience to run O’Hare, Midway

CDA Commissioner Mike McMurray Courtesy Chicago Department of Aviation

Chicago’s latest airport chief is an attorney and former Chicago Department of Aviation manager who recently worked as an architecture and engineering firm executive.

Michael McMurray, who was president of Transportation and Infrastructure at Wight & Company, replaces retired CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Monday.

“Having worked in both the public and private sectors, I understand the complexity and importance of our airport system to Chicago’s economy and global standing,” McMurray said in a statement.

“I’m committed to building upon the strong foundation established by my predecessor while bringing fresh perspectives to ensure that our airports continue to serve as an international model of excellence and innovation.”

The city’s aviation chief inherits a complex portfolio with revolving priorities, such as the economic growth of O'Hare and Midway, capital projects, safety, jet noise and liaising with airlines.

McMurray previously served the city as a CDA deputy commissioner, and in other leadership roles with the departments of procurement services and general services.

“His background in procurement, construction, and law are exactly what we need to navigate the challenges and opportunities that our airports present for the city,” Johnson said.

One ongoing challenge for the next commissioner is the Terminal Area Program, a modernization that includes demolishing O’Hare’s Terminal 2 and replacing it with a Global Terminal.

Another outstanding issue is the city's proposed overnight runway rotation at O’Hare. The plan was submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration by the CDA after approval by the O’Hare Noise Compatibility Commission but is still in the early stages of review.

McMurray previously practiced law with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and U.S. Social Security Administration. He has a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and law degree from the University of Michigan.