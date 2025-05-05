Former U-46 chief José Torres dies at 65

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2014 Jose Torres

José Torres, a nearly 40-year veteran educator and former Elgin Area School District U-46 superintendent, died Friday, May 2, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after a brief illness, according to sources.

He was 65.

Condolences poured in on social media from friends and supporters.

“A lifelong student and teacher, he left a legacy not only in classrooms and school districts across the nation, but in the hearts of those he met,” according to an obituary posted on Facebook.

Torres headed the state’s second-largest school district — at the time serving about 40,000 students — for six years starting in 2008. He previously served as regional superintendent at Chicago Public Schools, and worked in school districts in California, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

He was recognized for addressing persistent gaps in achievement by establishing an office of Equity and Social Justice, the first of its kind at U-46. He also created the Ten Boys mentorship initiative and the Superintendent Scholarship Program, donating his own money to provide financial assistance for students who are the first in their families to attend college.

Torres was widely respected while leading U-46. But he wasn’t without his critics. He had implemented or floated some controversial ideas, such as a new grading scale and a proposal to not require reading classes for all middle school students. The latter idea drew criticism from dozens of parents, students and teachers and ultimately, district officials decided to leave the program as is.

In 2014, Torres left U-46 to become president of Aurora-based Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, handing over the reins to his then-chief of staff Tony Sanders, who served as superintendent until his own departure in 2023 to head the Illinois State Board of Education as state superintendent.

Much of Torres’ education career had been spent at the executive level.

He steered IMSA through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic — at the time, the school had 650 residential students studying from their homes in 62 counties.

Torres left the helm of the state-funded selective boarding school focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in 2021.

He was two days into retirement when then-Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed him as interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, filling in during the transition from CEO Janice Jackson to her successor, Pedro Martinez.

Torres is survived by his wife, Isabel, and three children. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, splcenter.org.

Elgin Area School District U-46 Superintendent Jose Torres talks with second grade students at Hillcrest Elementary School in Elgin. Daily Herald file, 2009