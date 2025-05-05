Buffalo Grove planners considering golf school expansion, Indian grocer

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Chicago School of Golf is planning an expansion of its indoor training facility.

Buffalo Grove’s planning and zoning commission will hear a request Wednesday for an expansion of an indoor golf training facility.

The Chicago School of Golf, 1610 Barclay Boulevard, plans to expand its operation into a space next door. The move would double the school's footprint from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet.

“The new space will be offering a lot of practice options,” David Maslen, founder and president, said. “We have a lot of students that are coming and they want to practice at the Chicago School of Golf, but we don't have the space to practice, because we’re in lessons.”

The golf school, which opened its Buffalo Grove location in 2017, teaches the sport using golf simulators and indoor putting greens.

The expansion will allow additional golf simulators and putting greens. The facility will have four staff members on site and is expected to serve approximately 20 students daily.

Maslen said the business maintains a relationship with the village of Buffalo Grove, using its Buffalo Grove Golf Course and Arboretum Golf Club. At the Buffalo Grove Golf Course, it conducts summer camps.

In addition, the commission will consider a request by an Indian grocer and caterer, Malabar Foods, which has locations in Glenview and Bensenville, to open a grocery and carryout location at 21 N. Buffalo Grove Road.

It would operate in the same space previously tenanted by Arrow Groceries and Minaz Café and Grocery.

Under the proposal, the store, Malabar Express, would sell products prepared at and delivered from its Glenview location. Malabar Express will specialize in frozen items, fresh meat, daily Indian snacks and carryout meals.