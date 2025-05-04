And they’re off … Chihuahua races bring familiar thrill back to Arlington Heights

Dogs take off from the starting gate — some a little more eagerly than others — during the 11th annual Chihuahua Race held Sunday outside Salsa 17 Mexican Grill restaurant in downtown Arlington Heights. Participants did not need to be Chihuahuas to race … any dog under 20 pounds qualified. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

It’s been 3⅟₂ years since thoroughbred horses last stormed down the stretch at Arlington Park, but that doesn’t mean the thrill of racing is gone from Arlington Heights.

On Sunday morning, it was tiny hounds instead of horses that provided the rush of adrenaline as the 11th annual Chihuahua Race brought pups and their people to the village’s downtown.

Hosted by Salsa 17 Mexican Grill and benefiting The Buddy Foundation, a charity for homeless and abandoned animals, the races were open to any dog under 20 pounds, not just Chihuahuas.

Among the pups giving a dogged effort was Shayna, Buffalo Grove resident Eric Guthman’s miniature dachshund.

“She won her heat,” the proud dog dad declared after Shayna crossed the finish line first in an preliminary race.

Buffalo Grove resident Eric Guthman celebrates Sunday with his miniature dachshund, Shayna, after she won a preliminary heat during the 11th annual Chihuahua Race in downtown Arlington Heights. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Chihuahuas Chloe and Molly, owned by Al Newman of Wheeling, take in the action from the sidelines Sunday during the 11th annual Chihuahua Race in downtown Arlington Heights. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Dingo, a mini Australian shepherd, competes Sunday during the 11th annual Chihuahua Race in downtown Arlington Heights. “He is a little overstimulated. I think he is going to lock in on his heat,” said owner Kristin Schneider of Mount Prospect. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald