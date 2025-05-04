Increase in e-bike use prompts safety, trail etiquette reminders in forest preserves

The increased use of electric bikes on forest preserve trails throughout the region has prompted officials to issue safety and etiquette reminders. Courtesy of R. Scott McNeill

The rise in trail use at forest preserves and parks throughout the region comes with words of caution from those who oversee the facilities, especially when it comes to electric bicycles, or e-bikes.

“We’ve seen an increase in both e-bike use on our trails and public concerns about cyclists riding too fast or unsafely,” said Beth Schirott, communications specialist with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

The same is true at the Lake County Forest Preserves, where e-bikes are allowed on any trail where traditional cyclists can ride, but with a 20 mph speed limit.

“These bikes are a great vehicle for older adults or persons with mobility issues to get out and enjoy our preserves,” said Ron Davis, director of public safety.

In DuPage, many visitors aren’t aware that Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are allowed in the preserves, Schirott said.

DuPage is partnering with forest preserve districts in Kane and Will counties, the McHenry County Conservation District and the Fox Valley and Naperville park districts in an initiative focused on trail safety, rider etiquette and understanding e-bike classifications and regulations.

The agencies are distributing pocket-size handouts with trail safety guidelines and e-bike regulations, while adding social media posts and trailside signs to remind visitors of key safety messages.

“Since May is National Bike Month, we saw this as a good time to not only promote safe and courteous trail use but also collaborate with other agencies to raise awareness of bike regulations,” Schirott said.

Class 3 e-bikes, which can reach a speed of 28 mph are not permitted in those jurisdictions, nor are they permitted on Forest Preserve District of Cook County trails, which lists rules and safety guidelines on its website.

Lake County also asks trail users to walk and ride on the right, pass on the left; move into single file when passing for approaching others; say, “On your left,” when passing from behind; use your voice instead of bells around horses and ask riders if it is safe to pass; and ride single file if biking in a group.