News

Five-vehicle crash leaves 10 injured in Huntley

Posted May 04, 2025 7:37 am
Charles Keeshan
 

Ten people were injured, two seriously, in a five-vehicle crash Saturday in Huntley, authorities said.

According to Huntley Fire Protection District officials, the crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Route 47 and Foster Road.

The first crews to arrive found two vehicles that had been in a head-on collision, with two people trapped inside one of them, and three other vehicles that had been involved in the crash.

One injured person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital then flown by helicopter to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville for treatment. Another was taken to Northwestern Huntley in serious condition and two were transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with minor injuries, fire officials said.

Six additional patients were treated at the scene by paramedics, according to the fire district.

Route 47 at Foster was closed to traffic for about four hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

