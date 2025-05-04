‘A bridge to our community’: Barrington police welcome first therapy dog

Oliver, with handler officer Sebastian Szpara, is the Barrington Police Department’s first therapy dog. Courtesy of Barrington

Barrington’s police department has a four-footed addition to the force.

Oliver, a 17-week-old English Labrador puppy, will serve as the department's first therapy dog. He’ll have internal and external roles, supporting the mental well-being of officers while also fostering positive connections with the community.

“This therapy dog is more than just a support resource for our officers — he will also serve as a bridge to our community,” police Chief David Daigle said. “Oliver's friendly, approachable nature will encourage positive interactions, particularly in situations where individuals might feel hesitant to approach an officer. He'll help break down barriers and create meaningful conversations.”

Officer Sebastian Szpara will be Oliver's primary handler, with Deputy Chief Lori Allsteadt serving as backup. Szpara will bring Oliver on visits to Barrington schools and local events.

Oliver will receive basic obedience and therapy training, with certification expected in 2026.

The department began exploring the therapy dog program in 2023. Oliver was donated to the department by SOUL Harbour Ranch Animal Therapy Program through a grant Ongoing support for the program is made possible by donations from the Foglia Family Foundation and Francis Houlihan.

“This new program aligns with our commitment to supporting the well-being of our officers and enhancing connections with the community,” Village President Karen Darch said.