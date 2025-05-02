Arlington Alfresco opens for the season

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jake and Caroline Stauner of Rolling Meadows have a drink together at Beer on the Wall during the first day of Arlington Alfresco Friday in Arlington Heights.

Beer on the Wall was the hot spot around 3 p.m. Friday as the dinner rush had yet to get started for local restaurants on the first day of the Arlington Alfresco season in downtown Arlington Heights.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com From left, Abigail Wagener of Buffalo Grove, Allie Rywelski of Palatine and Dana Fortunato of Palatine have a drink together before starting a board game Friday outside Beer on the Wall on the first day of Arlington Alfresco in downtown Arlington Heights.

A group of co-workers, Abigail Wagener of Buffalo Grove, and Allie Rywelski and Dana Fortunato, both of Palatine, was among a crowd seated outdoors on Campbell Street that included kids and a golden retriever. The trio chatted over drinks before starting a board game.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Tables are set up outside Carlos & Carlos Friday on the first day of Arlington Alfresco in downtown Arlington Heights.

“It's nice to be outside; spring is in the air, and you have to unwind after a long work week,” Wagener said. “As soon as Arlington goes alfresco, we also go alfresco.”

Arlington Alfresco, featuring outdoor dining at restaurants near Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, continues through Sept. 29.