Leaders recall Ryan’s successes, flaws

Illinois leaders remembered former Gov. George Ryan as a gruff, old-school politician who made surprising pivots, was courageous, compassionate, and had serious flaws.

The Republican from Kankakee, who also served as secretary of state, gained both accolades and criticism during his tenure as governor from 1999 to 2003.

“He was an old-school political leader. Effective (and) got things done. Gruff outside but soft heart inside,” said former Republican Sen. Kirk Dillard of Hinsdale. “His legacy will be his compassionate work on the death penalty and his visits to Cuba to visit Castro.”

Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris was appointed by Ryan as Illinois National Guard adjutant general in 1999.

“At heart, he had good intentions, unfortunately he got bad advice that caused him serious difficulties,” Harris said. “The person at the top carries the ultimate responsibility.”

Ryan put a moratorium on executions in Illinois. He went to prison himself following an investigation into a truck-license bribery scheme when he was secretary of state. Six children died when an unqualified truck driver hit their van in 1994 and Ryan was convicted on corruption charges in 2006.

“George trusted his friends, he trusted people that he knew and had worked with and some of those people did not reciprocate the trust,” Harris said. “I don’t believe his intent was to hurt anyone and that tragic accident ... I’m sure he felt that all of his life.”

Ryan’s campaign against capital punishment earned him praise from criminal justice reform advocates.

“Ryan was an unlikely opponent of the death penalty but his determined stand took courage and moved the national debate,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said.

Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran of Buffalo Grove called Ryan “a bold leader who wasn’t afraid to reach across the aisle and bring people together for the greater good. His investments in infrastructure, technology, and education to help create a brighter future for Illinois will long be remembered,” Curran said in a statement.

Harris recalled working with Ryan during wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, making a point of attending mobilization ceremonies for the Illinois National Guard.

After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he remembered advising Ryan that Illinois National Guard soldiers newly posted at airports should carry standard sidearms instead of M16s in the interests of public safety.

“He said, ‘OK, I’m going to take your recommendation.’ And, there were a lot of states where that was not done,” said Harris, a former state representative from Arlington Heights.

Ryan also passed Build Illinois, a major capital plan, Harris noted.

Dillard noted that Ryan “worked well with both political parties and was well-balanced between Chicago, suburbs and downstate.

“He loved his children and grandchildren immensely. The good news is he now gets to join the love of his life, the former First Lady Laura Lynn.”

Former Secretary of State Jesse White took over the office after Ryan and worked hard to restore the public’s trust.

“Jesse White is saddened at the passing of George Ryan and his thoughts and prayers are with the Ryan family,” a spokesman said.