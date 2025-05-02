New Korean restaurant coming to downtown Des Plaines

A Korean barbecue restaurant should open this spring in downtown Des Plaines’ Metropolitan Square complex.

Kow, 1518 Market St., takes over a space last occupied by a Panera Bread. The roughly 7,300-square-foot storefront has been vacant since September 2020, city spokesperson Brad Goodman said.

An exact opening date hasn’t been announced.

A Glenview-registered company called Gen-X LLC is behind the plan. A representative couldn’t be reached for comment.

Mayor Andrew Goczkowski on Friday said he’s looking forward to visiting the restaurant with his family.

“Any time that someone wants to invest their money and open up a restaurant here in the city, we’re excited about it,” Goczkowski said.

Revitalizing the downtown area has been a priority for city officials for years. The vacant shops in Metropolitan Square have been of particular concern.

Set north of Miner Street and west of South River Road, Metropolitan Square contains commercial and condominium buildings, a parking garage and a public plaza. Current retailers include Shop & Save Market, Giordano’s and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

But about 20% of the commercial units are empty, Goodman estimated. The center has never caught on as a gathering place, either, despite occasional public events.

A consultant proposed nearly $5 million in roadwork and streetscape improvements there in 2022, but the city council didn’t act on the plan.

The city council will consider awarding Kow a liquor license when it meets Monday night. That session is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

If the council tentatively approves the license Monday, a second vote will be needed to make the decision official. The council could take that action May 19.

Monday’s council meeting will be livestreamed at desplainesil.gov/livestream.

