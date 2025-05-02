Authorities: Woman seriously injured neighbor in unprovoked attack

Kristi B. Tyler

A 53-year-old woman from an unincorporated area near Lake Villa was taken into custody Thursday after her neighbor was found beaten and seriously injured in an unprovoked attack, authorities said.

For no apparent reason, Kristi B. Tyler charged and attacked her neighbor who was outside in front of her home, sheriff’s police said. The neighbor was punched in the face and punched and kicked after being knocked to the ground, sheriff’s police said.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded about 3:30 p.m. to the 37700 block of North Delaby Road for a report of a battery in progress. They found a 72-year-old woman with a serious knee injury and facial lacerations.

Telecommunicators relayed information about a neighbor who was running on the road with an American flag and she quickly was located nearby and taken into custody, sheriff’s police said.

Tyler took the American flag that had been affixed to the neighbor’s house and ran down the street with it, sheriff’s police said.

She is charged with aggravated battery to someone older than 60; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm; and, aggravated battery in a public place.

She was scheduled for first appearance court Friday morning. The state’s attorney’s office intends to file a petition to detain Tyler while awaiting trial, according to sheriff’s police.