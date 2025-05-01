Developer releases plans for vacant property along Route 83 in Long Grove

A rendering of a proposed development for a 15-acre parcel at the corner of Routes 53 and 83 in Long Grove. Courtesy of GTZ Properties

A developer has released design plans for a 15-acre parcel of vacant land at the intersection of Routes 83 and 53 in Long Grove.

The land includes property already targeted for a QuikTrip gas station at the intersection.

Mitch Goltz, managing principal at Highland Park-based GTZ Properties, said he has the property under contract and plans to fill the 13 acres that does not include the QuikTrip with retail and restaurants.

The Long Grove village board has already spent two meetings discussing the QuikTrip proposal. It has yet to reach a decision and expects to vote at an upcoming meeting.

Goltz said GTZ will present more comprehensive plans about the 13 acres at that meeting. The gas station, which would be an anchor on the entire 15-acre property, is an important element, he said. But he also emphasized there is much more to the project.

“The narrative on this site had been a little lost with the focus on the gas only,” he said.

Goltz said the uses on the 13 acres will not conflict with the neighboring Sunset Grove shopping center at Route 83 and Aptakisic Road.

Among the potential tenants, Goltz said, are several full-service breakfast restaurants and other food and retail users. He said the project will bear some resemblance to the redevelopment of the Beeson’s Nursery property by the Mariano’s at the northeast corner of Waukegan and Half Day roads in Bannockburn.

“This property has been blighted for quite a while and has so much opportunity to bring in a lot of different businesses and amenities to the community,” he said.

The developer also touted the project’s potential to create jobs and generate sales tax revenue for the village, as well as motor fuel taxes and additional property taxes from the increased value.

Goltz has been involved in projects in such suburbs as Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills and Oak Brook.