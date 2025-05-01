‘We need to voice our concerns’: Suburbs join in on global May Day rallies

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Kate Olsen of Des Plaines was among the protesters at Thursday’s May Day Strong rally in Des Plaines.

As the work day concluded Thursday afternoon, hundreds of people lined both sides of Northwest Highway in Palatine to protest President Donald Trump’s policies as part of May Day, or International Worker’s Day, rallies held around the globe.

With Talking Heads’ “Life During Wartime” playing in the background, protesters carried signs, urged observers to “rise up/fight back,” waved flags and cheered drivers who honked their horns in solidarity.

Barbara Vitello/bvitello@dailyherald.com College friends Sue Carlson, left, of Kildeer and Mary Ann Murach, of Barrington, say they plan to return to Palatine for June 14’s Flag Day protest.

Mary Ann Murach, who attended the rally with college friend Sue Carlson of Kildeer, carried a sign reading “Nope.”

The Barrington woman expressed pride that her generation recognizes the need for unity.

“The momentum has to keep going,” she said. “We’re not going to stand down.”

The women plan to return June 14 for a Flag Day rally.

“No kings on Flag Day,” quipped Carlson.

Barbara Vitello/bvitello@dailyherald.com Tim Thomas of Palatine and Amy Hartsough of Hoffman Estates were among several hundred protesters who gathered along Northwest Highway in Palatine Thursday.

Murach’s succinct message contrasted with Tim Thomas’ more wordy sign urging hands off Medicare, Social Security, education, human rights, Ukraine and veteran’s rights, among others.

“Labor and the workforce has been trampled on for too long,” said the Palatine man who led fellow protesters in chanting “workers united will never be defeated.”

“We need to voice our concerns and be heard … We can’t let people push us around,” he added.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Protesters voice their opinion during a May Day rally Thursday at Golf and Wolf roads in Des Plaines.

Intermittent rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the 250 to 300 protesters who gathered at the intersection of Golf and Wolf roads in Des Plaines.

“It’s important to stand up to oligarchs, stand up for workers’ rights and fight the tyrannical government coup,” said organizer Kate Olsen.

Concerns over Social Security drew Park Ridge resident Larry Smith to the Des Plaines rally.

“I am worried about my grandchildren’s future and I want to bring democracy back,” he said.

Barbara Vitello/bvitello@dailyherald.com Protesters of Donald Trump’s policies rallied in Palatine on Thursday, International Worker’s Day.

In Palatine, former U.S. Army engineer Jesse Rojo, of Illinois Veterans for Change, was among the rally organizers. He said it’s not enough for people to fight back, they must fight for something.

“Merely opposing Trump is not enough,” he said. “We have to stand for something better.”

Defending the Constitution inspired the participation of fellow organizer, U.S. Marine veteran and former federal worker Dan Tully. In a speech to the crowd, the West suburban army reservist referenced Chicago’s deadly 1886 Haymarket riot and urged participants to “resist” in the spirit of International Worker’s Day.

Janet and Jerome McDonnell of Arlington Heights and Terri Murphy of Prospect Heights held aloft giant cutouts of clenched fists, the international sign of solidarity.

“A lot of people feel the same but still stay on the sidelines,” Murphy said. “It’s important to come out at this moment because two months from now, six months from now there may not be the opportunity to make a change.”

· Daily Herald staff writer Brian Hill contributed to this report.