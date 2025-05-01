Man killed in crash with truck in Montgomery
One man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his car hit a truck in Montgomery, police report.
A Nissan sedan was driving south on Route 31 and hit a northbound semitractor-trailer truck that was turning left onto Caterpillar Drive.
The crash happened around 5:17 p.m.
The Nissan’s driver, Jason Messick, 40, of Oswego, died at the scene.
The Kendall County coroner will do an autopsy on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery police Detective Luke Lindholm at (331) 212-9050 or by email at llindholm@ci.montgomery.il.us.
