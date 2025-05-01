‘It celebrates our heritage’: Downtown Libertyville listed on National Register of Historic Places

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2019 The downtown Libertyville historic district has been designated on the National Register of Historic Places.

A national designation is being heralded in Libertyville as another means to protect and enhance the historic character of the downtown area.

Village officials recently were notified by the National Park Service that the downtown historic district has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are several individual buildings in the downtown area on the National Register but this is the first designated district.

The designation provides an incentive to maintain and preserve historic structures. Securing it has been a goal since the village’s historic preservation commission was established in 2012.

“We feel it’s a very big deal for the community and it’s been a long-term effort,” said Heather Rowe, community development director. “We did it as a way to enhance and preserve and give opportunity to our downtown.”

The district boundaries are roughly one block on either side of Milwaukee Avenue from Maple Avenue north through the commercial area to the Metra tracks near Lake Street.

The historic preservation commission advanced the National Register district designation to increase potential incentives to make preservation more practical and economically viable.

Some downtown buildings date to 1865 and represent the core of the community and a long-standing dedication to preserving that character, village officials say.

National Register properties are eligible for various financial incentives, including federal and state tax credits. The goal is to encourage preservation and rehabilitation of historic structures rather than discourage development, according to the village.

Multiple programs administered by federal, state or local agencies are designed to make it more feasible for owners to invest whether for residential or commercial purposes.

The nomination process involved months of detailed research and documentation by village staff in partnership with Ramsey Historic Consultants.

Ramsey conducted an architectural/historical survey for the village in 2016. The Downtown Libertyville Historic District was designated in 2018.

Last summer, Ramsey updated the survey with new information and photos. That provided a clearer picture of the district’s historic resources and laid the groundwork for the National Register nomination.

In January, the village board supported the National Register nomination and it subsequently was reviewed and recommended by the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council to the National Park Service, which had final say.

“It celebrates our heritage, supports our local businesses and property owners and encourages visitors to experience everything our downtown has to offer,” Mayor Donna Johnson said.

A public recognition is planned for later this spring.