Crime

Lottery tickets stolen from Des Plaines gas station

Posted May 01, 2025 11:34 am
Daily Herald report

An estimated 20 rolls of scratch-off lottery tickets were stolen from a Des Plaines gas station this week during a burglary, police said.

The break-in occurred between 10 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Exxon station at 1733 E. Oakton St.

A glass sliding door was broken, police said in a news release. The rolls of tickets were for different games. Prices vary from $1 to $50, a police spokesperson said.

Police don’t know how many burglars participated in the break-in.

Communities Crime Des Plaines News
